  • LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Visitors Fightback With Quick WICKETS
live

LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Visitors Fightback With Quick WICKETS

LIVE Cricket Score | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard and updates of the first ODI from Hyderabad. January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details. 

Updated: January 18, 2023 2:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

72* (67) 12x4, 1x6

Suryakumar Yadav

22 (15) 4x4, 0x6

Blair Tickner

(5-0-30-1)*

Michael Bracewell

(4-0-27-0)
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

Also Read:

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Surya and Gill have to carry on and not lose a wicket here. Very important for India to get a launchpad to attack in the end.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Surya is dealing with boundaries at the moment. He has faced only 10 balls and hit four boundaries already. Also, he is hitting them to all parts.

  • 3:04 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Gill is looking good for another hundred, he would not like to throw it away. He has done all the hardwork to get here. In the meanwhile, SKY picks up his third boundary. LIVE | Ind: 132/3 in 22 overs vs NZ

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Suryakumar has hit two boundaries early on in his innings, he looks positive and in good form. SKY has a lot of time to play himself in.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Despite the loss of wickets, the tempo and runs flow have remained the same – thanks to Gill. He would have to continue on and get a big one.

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Fergusson among the wickets, he sends Ishan Kishan packing. It was a back-of-a-length delivery, all Kishan could do – edge that to Tom Latham. Suryakumar Yadav comes in to join Gill. LIVE | 114/3 in 20 overs vs NZ

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Shubman Gill is confident whereas Ishan Kishan is taking time on the crease as India loses two wickets in quick succession. Fifty for Shubman Gill. The batter completed his fifty with a MAXIMUM.

    IND 104/2 (9)

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Drinks break..

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Shubman Gill has crossed the 40 runs mark. The batter is in good form as he smashed a century in the third ODI against the recently concluded Sri Lanka series.
    IND 95/2 (17)

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Ishan Kishan now joins set Shubman Gill.

Topics

Published Date: January 18, 2023 2:54 PM IST

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 2:54 PM IST