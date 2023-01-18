Home

LIVE BLOG | Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI Score: Visitors Fightback With Quick WICKETS

LIVE Cricket Score | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary, scorecard and updates of the first ODI from Hyderabad. January 18, Wednesday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 146/3 (24.0) Run Rate: (Current: 6.08) Last Wicket: Ishan Kishan (W) c Tom Latham b Lockie Ferguson 5 (14) - 110/3 in 19.4 Over Shubman Gill 72 * (67) 12x4, 1x6 Suryakumar Yadav 22 (15) 4x4, 0x6 Blair Tickner (5-0-30-1) * Michael Bracewell (4-0-27-0)

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI

After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. get ready for their next assignment against New Zealand. While the Lankans did not test the hosts, New Zealand – who are No. 1 in ODIs – is set to give India a real run for their money. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in India, these matches would be important.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson

