LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: IND Beat NZ By 8 Wickets to Clinch Series

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: IND Beat NZ By 8 Wickets to Clinch Series. Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21. Check toss, playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 21, 2023 6:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shubman Gill

36* (52) 5x4, 0x6

Ishan Kishan (W)

8 (9) 2x4, 0x6

Michael Bracewell

(2-0-13-0)*

Mitchell Santner

(4-0-24-1)
Raipur, Jan 21: The Indian bowlers were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bundle out New Zealand for just 108 in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

On a pitch with some amount of grass cover, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami found seam movement to run through the New Zealand top and middle-order, reducing them to 15/5 at one stage.

Though Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner played some defiant knocks, they were unable to bail their side out of trouble and the pressure was maintained by Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first brought was rewarded immediately as Shami got one to nip back in and go past Finn Allen’s flick to crash into the stumps on the fifth ball of the innings. Shami and Siraj were on the money for the next five overs, making life difficult for the New Zealand batters.

The good length delivery caused trouble to Henry Nicholls and eventually, he nicked to first slip off Siraj in the sixth over. In the next over, Daryl Mitchell was undone by good length, chipping the ball back to Shami, who took a one-handed stunning return catch.

Devon Conway got New Zealand’s first boundary with a crisp drive in the gap between cover and point. But in a bid to drive off Pandya, Conway could only see the bowler take a one-handed low catch by taking out his left hand on the follow-through.

Captain Tom Latham pushed at a seaming away delivery from Thakur without footwork in the 11th over, and gave a straightforward catch to the first slip, leaving New Zealand at 15/5. Phillips and Bracewell struck six delightful boundaries, especially with the latter cutting, punching and whipping off Shami for boundaries.

But Shami had the last laugh, bouncing out Bracewell and feather edge grabbed by the keeper in the 19th over. Santner had luck on his side when Rohit dropped his catch at short mid-wicket in the 20th over and four overs later, Kuldeep shelled a catch of him off his own bowling.

With the ball getting older, Phillips was quick to drive and pull off Thakur while Santner pulled and lofted off Kuldeep with ease. The 47-run partnership was ended by Pandya on the first ball of the 31st over, with his slower delivery taking the inside edge of Santner’s bat and crashing into the stumps.

In the next over, Phillips departed by pulling straight to deep mid-wicket off Washington. He and Kuldeep took out Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner in successive overs to wrap New Zealand’s innings in 34.2 overs.

Live Updates

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Shubman Gill at the Post-Match Presentation: It was a good opportunity for me to stay unbeaten in the middle. There was a little in it for the fast bowlers in the second innings, thought there would be more when we saw them bat, but there wasn’t a lot 9when we batted). But it was turning and gripping for the spinners. It’s always a dream to bat with Rohit bhai, have learnt a lot batting along with him. Me and Ishan Kishan) are best mates, we spend a lot of time off-field together, it was great to spend some time batting together.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: That’s it!! Game over!! India have won the series with a match left to play and clinch this match by 8 wickets. IND 111/2 (20.1)

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: OUT!! Kohli departs!!! India still need 11 runs to win. IND 98/2 (18.1)

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 17 overs gone, India are now at 90/1. India just need 19 runs to seal the series. IND 90/1 (17)

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: OUT!!! Rohit departs and the visitors finally have a wicket now! Shipley gets his man. Virat Kohli comes down at Number 3. India are now at 74/1 after 15 overs of play. IND 74/1 (15)

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century!! India are now at 70/0 after 113 overs of play. The captain has played a captain’s knock so far. Gill are still steady in his game. IND 70/0 (13)

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 8 runs coming from Mitchell Santner’s over as India now move to 61 after 11 overs of play. Rohit Sharma is getting closer and closer to his fifty. IND 61/0 (11)

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 10 overs of play has been completed as India are now at 52/0. Rohit Sharma has been playing the role of the attacker, while Gill is dealing the game sensibly. Meanwhile the captain is just 12 runs short of a half-century. IND 52/0 (10)

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: 4 runs coming from the over as India are dealing with a single boundary in the last few overs. They won’t mind as long as their run-rate is in check and they are way ahead. After 8 overs of play, India are now at 33/0. IND 33/0 (8)

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: A Shubman Gill boundary takes India to 29/0 after 7 overs of play. India are anchoring their innings smoothly and are very much ahead of the required run-rate. The visitors need to come with a Plan B if they want to get something out of this match. IND 29/0 (7)

Published Date: January 21, 2023 6:28 PM IST