  LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Start Run-Chase
live

LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Start Run-Chase

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Start Run-Chase. Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21. Check toss, playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 21, 2023 4:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rohit Sharma (C)

5* (13) 1x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

1 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Lockie Ferguson

(1.3-0-2-0)*

Henry Shipley

(1-0-4-0)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI LIVE

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Raipur, Jan 21: The Indian bowlers were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bundle out New Zealand for just 108 in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Also Read:

On a pitch with some amount of grass cover, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami found seam movement to run through the New Zealand top and middle-order, reducing them to 15/5 at one stage.

Though Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner played some defiant knocks, they were unable to bail their side out of trouble and the pressure was maintained by Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first brought was rewarded immediately as Shami got one to nip back in and go past Finn Allen’s flick to crash into the stumps on the fifth ball of the innings. Shami and Siraj were on the money for the next five overs, making life difficult for the New Zealand batters.

The good length delivery caused trouble to Henry Nicholls and eventually, he nicked to first slip off Siraj in the sixth over. In the next over, Daryl Mitchell was undone by good length, chipping the ball back to Shami, who took a one-handed stunning return catch.

Devon Conway got New Zealand’s first boundary with a crisp drive in the gap between cover and point. But in a bid to drive off Pandya, Conway could only see the bowler take a one-handed low catch by taking out his left hand on the follow-through.

Captain Tom Latham pushed at a seaming away delivery from Thakur without footwork in the 11th over, and gave a straightforward catch to the first slip, leaving New Zealand at 15/5. Phillips and Bracewell struck six delightful boundaries, especially with the latter cutting, punching and whipping off Shami for boundaries.

But Shami had the last laugh, bouncing out Bracewell and feather edge grabbed by the keeper in the 19th over. Santner had luck on his side when Rohit dropped his catch at short mid-wicket in the 20th over and four overs later, Kuldeep shelled a catch of him off his own bowling.

With the ball getting older, Phillips was quick to drive and pull off Thakur while Santner pulled and lofted off Kuldeep with ease. The 47-run partnership was ended by Pandya on the first ball of the 31st over, with his slower delivery taking the inside edge of Santner’s bat and crashing into the stumps.

In the next over, Phillips departed by pulling straight to deep mid-wicket off Washington. He and Kuldeep took out Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner in successive overs to wrap New Zealand’s innings in 34.2 overs.

Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma is up and running with a boundary in the second over of the run-chase. Shipley was on the verge of having a tidy over but the Indian captain uses his blade and gets a four to get his innings up and running. Still not a bad over from the Kiwi bowler. India are now at 5/0. IND 5/0 (2)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: Tidy stuff from Lockie Feguson in the first over of the run-chase! Just a run in the first 6 balls. The Indian openers are not in a hurry as they take their time out in the middle. IND 1/0 (1)

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Score: We are back for the live action!! India is on the verge to seal the series! Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill start the run-chase for the Men in Blue.

  • 4:37 PM IST

  • 4:37 PM IST

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Like we said, the target is just 109 and hopefully the Men in Blue won’t be having any problems in the run-chase. Gill and Kohli are in superb form and the crowd will be once again banking on them. Stay tuned to india.com as we will be back shortly for the second innings.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya at Innings Break | A brilliant day to be honest, we used the wicket rightly and everything went well for us. That wasn’t bad at all (on the return catch), my body is feeling better with every match, it’s coming on nicely and timely as well. We hit the right areas, kept testing the batters, one of those days when the edges went to the fielders and we grabbed the catches. This isn’t a 108-run wicket, but we took all our chances, Let the batters decide on how to bat, at the end of the day, it’s their call on how to chase this down.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: ALL-OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav finally picks up his wicket and the visitors are all-out on 108 runs! Brilliant spell of bowling from Men in Blue! Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, whereas Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked up 2 each. The target is just 109 and India would be able to chase it quite comfortably and seal the series once and for all. NZ 108 (34.3)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: OUT!!! New Zealand are on the verge of an all-out!! India are on fire! Washington Sundar picks up his second as Lockie Ferguson becomes the latest victim of the hosts. Blair Tickner is the final man in for the visitors. Another 2-run over. NZ 107/9 (34)

  • 4:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Tidy bowling from Kuldeep Yadav! With the tail-enders now at the crease, the visitors are feeling the heat as 17 overs still left to play in the first innings and they have only two wickets in hand. Yadav gives away only 2 runs. NZ 105/8 (33)

Published Date: January 21, 2023 4:56 PM IST