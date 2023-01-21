  • Home
  LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Shami Strikes In First Over; Allen Departs
live

LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Shami Strikes In First Over; Allen Departs

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Follow scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the match from Raipur that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, January 21. Check toss, playing XI and LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 21, 2023 1:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Henry Nicholls

2* (19) 0x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

2 (8) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammed Siraj

(2.2-0-3-0)*

Mohammad Shami

(3-1-4-1)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI LIVE

LIVE Updates | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

After surviving a mighty scare from all-rounder Michael Bracewell in a successful defense of 349 in the first match, India will be aiming to overcome the New Zealand challenge in the second ODI and clinch back-to-back 50-over match series at home here, which will be Raipur’s debut as an international cricket venue on Saturday. Unlikely that India would tinker with the winning combination at Raipur. The Kiwis need a win to stay afloat. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the game from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Cricket Stadium.

Live Updates

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: In an exclusive interaction with India.com and Cricket Country, former India women’s cricket team captain Anjum Chopra said Mohammed Shami should not be ignored going into the World Cup. “Why not Mohammed Shami? India has been relying on him, lets give him that time,” she said.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Just a single off Mohammed Siraj’s over, thanks to the misfield. New Zealand are so far kept in check by the hosts. Meanwhile, in the gallery, a placard reads, “Virat Kohli, May I have your jersey?” NZ 6/1 (4)

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Another good over from Mohammed Shami. The veteran pacer is hitting the deck hard keeping the opposition on check. NZ 5/1 (3)

  • 1:43 PM IST

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: Mohammed Siraj keeps it tight in his first over. NZ 3/1 (2)

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: OUT! India strike in the first over. Mohammed Shami has clean bowled Finn Allen for nought.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Score: And we are underway. Finn Allen and Devon Conway are in the middle for NZ. Mohammed Shami open the attack for India.

  • 1:29 PM IST

  • 1:10 PM IST

  • 1:09 PM IST
    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Published Date: January 21, 2023 1:10 PM IST

Updated Date: January 21, 2023 1:43 PM IST