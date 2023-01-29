Home

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tripathi Departs; Suryakumar Key For India

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores: Get ball-by-ball commentary and minute-by-minute updates.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule New Zealand VS India 99/8 (20.0) 66/3 (13.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.08) IND need 34 runs in 42 balls at 4.85 rpo Last Wicket: Rahul Tripathi c Glenn Phillips b Ish Sodhi 13 (18) - 50/3 in 10.4 Over Washington Sundar 8 * (5) 1x4, 0x6 Suryakumar Yadav 10 (14) 0x4, 0x6 Ish Sodhi (3-0-20-1) * Glenn Phillips (3-0-14-0)

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

New Zealand, who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any changes to their side.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

