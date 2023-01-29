LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tripathi Departs; Suryakumar Key For India

Top Recommended Stories
LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores
New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.
New Zealand, who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any changes to their side.
India vs New Zealand Playing XIs
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
