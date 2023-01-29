  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Tripathi Departs; Suryakumar Key For India

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores: Get ball-by-ball commentary and minute-by-minute updates.

Updated: January 29, 2023 9:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Washington Sundar

8* (5) 1x4, 0x6

Suryakumar Yadav

10 (14) 0x4, 0x6

Ish Sodhi

(3-0-20-1)*

Glenn Phillips

(3-0-14-0)
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

New Zealand, who are leading the series 1-0, didn’t make any changes to their side.

India vs New Zealand Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Straight to the fielder. There was no need for that sweep from Rahul Tripathi and could have played ones and twos towards victory. He goes for 13 as Ish Sodhi strikes. IND 51/3 (11)

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Drinks are on the field. India are at 49/2 at the end of 10 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tripathi have are at the crease. India need 51 runs more from 60 balls.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Just when it looked like both Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi would take them to the line, the former is run out following a horrible mix-up. Kishan’s poor form continues as he consumed 32 balls for his 19. IND 46/2 (9)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: India should not throw away any wicket from here. Both Rahul Tripathi and Ishan Kishan looks settled in the middle and should carry on. IND 43/1 (8)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: The ball is turning so well in the ground. Again a good over for India as Phillips gave five runs.
    IND 34/1 (7)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: Glenn Phillips comes to bowl the seventh over.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: India batters don’t need to take risks to win this game. Seven runs from the over.
    IND 29/1 (6)

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: New Zealand bowlers are trying to put pressure on Indian bowling side. Five runs from the over.
    IND 22/1 (5)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: India needs to look into the game and work for a partnership as the target is not that big to chase. This was a good over for New Zealand as Michael Bracewell picked Up Shubman Gill.

    IND 17/1 (4)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: WICKET!!! Shubman Gill departs after making 11 runs.
    IND 17/1

