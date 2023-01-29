  • Home
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: New Zealand Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores: Get ball-by-ball commentary and minute-by-minute updates.

Updated: January 29, 2023 6:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live

LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Scores

After a 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first T20I, India would be looking to bounce back and level the series in Lucknow at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. The pace duo of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were guilty of leaking runs in the first game and need to pull up their socks in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav has been in tremendous form and would also want his colleague to give him ample support in the middle.

Possible Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 6:49 PM IST

  • 6:42 PM IST

  • 6:36 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Teams
    India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
    New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Mitchell Santner has won the toss and New Zealand will bat first.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India are likely to stick with Shubman Gill at the top. However, it is to be seen whether comeback man Prithvi Shaw gets a chance or Hardik Pandya sticks with Ishan Kishan who is out of form.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Danny Morrison and Ajit Agarkar with Pitch Report –“One of the bigger grounds in India. 69m square on one side, 67m on the other side and 77m today for the straight hit. It has a tacky look to it. It is a red soil pitch like Mumbai. If there is grip or movement off the pitch it will be quick and the batter will not have time. Fairly firm pitch. Team batting second would be hoping for dew, if not, this could be difficult to bat on.”

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: While India will be aiming to level the series in Lucknow, the girls are already out in the middle in South Africa in quest for maiden U-19 T20 World Cup title. At the moment India are on the driver’s seat having taken four English wickets inside the first eight overs.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India are trailing in the series after losing the first game by 21 runs. The Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi need to fire with the bat and the pace bowling duo of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh need to be economical with the ball too.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and New Zealand from Lucknow.

Published Date: January 29, 2023 6:38 PM IST

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 6:48 PM IST