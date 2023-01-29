Home

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I, Score: New Zealand Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

After a 21-run loss against New Zealand in the first T20I, India would be looking to bounce back and level the series in Lucknow at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday. The pace duo of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh were guilty of leaking runs in the first game and need to pull up their socks in Lucknow. Suryakumar Yadav has been in tremendous form and would also want his colleague to give him ample support in the middle.

Possible Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

