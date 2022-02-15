IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

Live Updates

  • 4:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: What is heartening to see is Shafali’s dismissal has not hampered Meghana’s quick scoring. Meghana and Yastika need to stitch a partnership to lay a solid platform for Mithali and Harmanpreet to take over. LIVE | Ind-W: 86/1 in 15 overs.

  • 4:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: A BIG setback for India as they lose Shafali Verma who was looking to hit everything out of the park. She lost her shape while trying to go inside-out and was caught by a back-peddling Satterthwaite. LIVE | Ind-W: 76/1 in 13 overs

  • 4:05 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Shafali and Meghana have got India off the perfect start. They would know the job is not done as yet. The opening duo needs to continue further providing India a base. LIVE | Ind-W: 46/0 in 8 overs

  • 3:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: The Indian openers have upped the ante. After a quiet first four overs, they have shifted gears and this has put the New Zealand game plan a little off. Fans would hope this continues. LIVE | Ind-W: 40/0 in 6 overs

  • 3:47 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: India off to a cautious start. Shafali and Meghna are ready to play patient and not take unnecessary risks early on. The hosts have been on the money not allowing freebies to the tourists. LIVE | Ind-W: 12/0 in 4 overs.

  • 3:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: India openers – Shafali Verma and Meghna Sabbhineni get things underway. They know they have to get India off to a steady start. Let us see how things go.

  • 3:26 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Mithali Raj wins the toss and without any hesitation, opts to bat first. The Indian women would like to look at this game as a do-or-die.

  • 3:20 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Do not go anywhere. The toss and the pitch report along with the playing XIs coming up shortly.

  • 3:13 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: After a good show with the bat in the opening WODI, expectations would again be high from the experienced Mithali Raj. Also, with Smriti Mandhana set to miss the WODI series – Mithali and Harmanpreet become very important.

  • 3:07 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs NZ 2nd WODI: Hello and welcome to the second WODI between India and New Zealand. Do stay tuned for all the LIVE updates as India look to stage a comeback.