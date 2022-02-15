IND-W vs NZ-W LIVE SCORE TODAY, 2nd WODI Latest Updates

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval. The crushing defeat in the opening game exposed a lot of chinks in their armour and a depleted India will be eager to address their batting and fielding woes when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI here on Tuesday.Also Read - IND-W vs NZ-W: We Are Missing Smriti Mandhana, Says Mithali Raj After 62-Run Loss In First ODI

Check the latest 2nd ODI Live Score, IND-W vs NZ-W Live Match, India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand ODI Live Score, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from India vs New Zealand ODI Match here. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, IND vs NZ ODI Live Score and IND vs NZ Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - 1st WODI: New Zealand Crush India By 62 Runs Despite Mithali Raj Half-Century