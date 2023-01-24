Home

India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Series Sweep

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma’s Men Eye Series Sweep

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

India are leading the series against New Zealand 2-0. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score

Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

