LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma's Men Eye Series Sweep

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.

Updated: January 24, 2023 10:51 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

India are leading the series against New Zealand 2-0. (Image: Twitter)

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score

Series already in pocket, India would like to finish on a high when Rohit Sharma’s men take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Indore on Tuesday. If Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli healdined the first ODI win, the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami did the talking with the ball in the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like their top-order get some runs under their belt today.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

Live Updates

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: The last time Indore hosted a 50-over contest involving India was in 2017. India defeated Australia by five wickets.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: With the series already in pocket, India might see a few changes in the playing XI. Umran Malik is likely to get a look in in place of either Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Will Rajat Patidar make his ODI debut today?

  • 10:52 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Score: Hello and welcome to the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand in Indore.

Published Date: January 24, 2023 10:49 AM IST

