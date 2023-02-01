  • Home
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Update: Suryakumar Yadav Departs, Gill in Top Form. After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Published: February 1, 2023 8:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shubman Gill

97* (53) 9x4, 5x6

Hardik Pandya (C)

21 (11) 4x4, 0x6

Lockie Ferguson

(3-0-36-0)*

Blair Tickner

(3-0-50-1)
Ahmedabad: After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, before they start their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this month. The hosts will be looking to replicate their heroics from the 2nd T20I as we are in for a cracker-jack of a final decider today.

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Umran Malik replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Shubman Gill is now on it’s way to his maiden T20I hundred!! India will be looking to get the total past 230 now as it seems. IND 187/3 (16.4)

  • 8:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: OUT!! Suryakumar Yadav departs!! India lose their 3rd!! Danger man gone, big sigh of relief for the Kiwis. Hardik Pandya is the new man in for the hosts. IND 133/3 (13.2)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Shubman Gill notches up his maiden FIFTY! He reaches in 35 balls. 12 overs gone, India are now at 118/2. IND 118/2 (12)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: 10 overs gone, Shubman Gill is heading towards his half-century!! India are going over 10-per over. India now stand at 102. The hosts are in for a big score. IND 102/2 (10)

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: OUT!! Rahul Tripathi departs!! Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in! Ish Sodhi removes Tripathi as India lose their second wicket. The partnership was looking solid and now the hosts will have to start again from scratch. IND 93/2 (8.5)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ,3rd T20I Score: Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are in some form tonight! They are taking on the bowlers with some as the run-rate cross reach almost 10. India are now at 58/1 after 6 overs of play. IND 58/1 (6)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: 14 runs in the over!!! Superb batting from Shubman Gill!! He is on fire today! 5 overs gone, India are now at 44/1. IND 44/1 (5)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: 4 overs gone, India are now at 30/1. Ben Lister so far had a decent debut. 11 runs conceded in his first two overs. IND 30/1 (4)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: 11 runs coming from the over. India look to re-build after the early set-back. Both Gill and Tripathi look in good touch as now they look to build a partnership. IND 25/1 (3)

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: OUT!! Early blow for Team India!! Ishan Kishan has been trapped in front by Michael Bracewell. The hosts draw first blood in the game. Just what the doctor ordered for them. IND 8/1 (1.3)

Published Date: February 1, 2023 8:08 PM IST