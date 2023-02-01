Top Recommended Stories
Ahmedabad: After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, before they start their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this month. The hosts will be looking to replicate their heroics from the 2nd T20I as we are in for a cracker-jack of a final decider today.
India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Umran Malik replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
