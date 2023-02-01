Home

LIVE India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav Departs, Gill in Top Form

LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Update: Suryakumar Yadav Departs, Gill in Top Form. After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 193/3 (17.0) Run Rate: (Current: 11.35) Last Wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c Michael Bracewell b Blair Tickner 24 (13) - 125/3 in 12.3 Over Shubman Gill 97 * (53) 9x4, 5x6 Hardik Pandya (C) 21 (11) 4x4, 0x6 Lockie Ferguson (3-0-36-0) * Blair Tickner (3-0-50-1)

LIVE India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Score: Men in Blue Aim to Clinch Series in Decider.

Ahmedabad: After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, before they start their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this month. The hosts will be looking to replicate their heroics from the 2nd T20I as we are in for a cracker-jack of a final decider today.

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Umran Malik replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

