  • LIVE India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Score: IND Win TOSS, Opt to Bat; Umran Replaces Chahal
live

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Published: February 1, 2023 6:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ahmedabad: After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, before they start their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this month. The hosts will be looking to replicate their heroics from the 2nd T20I as we are in for a cracker-jack of a final decider today.

India have won the toss and opted to bat first. Umran Malik replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: What a moment!! Sachin Tendulkar felicitates the U-19 India Women’s team for winning the inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup. A moment these girls will remember all their life.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Mitch Santner at the TOSS | We were going to bowl first, looks like a good surface either way. Lucknow was a challenging surface, maybe 120 would have done the trick. But we have to adapt. Great experience to play here, it is my first time here. Doesn’t get any bigger than this with the series on the line. Both surfaces so far were very different, but today we need the boys to adapt to the bigger boundaries. This should be a good challenge. One change for us – Ben Lister in for Jacob Duffy.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Hardik Pandya at the TOSS | We’re going to bat first. Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. This is what as a unit we strive for, we are going to get tested but we will learn from it. These kind of knockout games teach you a lot. One change – Umran comes in for Yuzi because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: TOSS UPDATE | India have won the Toss and opted to bat first. So the hosts will look to clinch the series by defending.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: We are just few minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned to india.com sports for all the latest updates as we bring you the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: The visitors New Zealand will be sticking to their previous playing XI most probably. India left out Umran Malik in the 2nd T20I and brought in Yuzi Chahal. The hosts likely to stick to this decision.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Winning the toss here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, one would look to chase preferably as the record suggests. But in the last few matches in this very venue, the Men in Blue have shown that targets can also be defended. It will be interesting to see at what pitch the match will be played in. The teams can expect a fair amount of dew here.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: HEAD TO HEAD | India and New Zealand have always engaged in close T20I encounters. Out of the 24 matches they have played, Men in Blue have emerged victorious on 11 occasions, whereas the Kiwis have come out on top a total of 10 times.

Published Date: February 1, 2023 6:37 PM IST