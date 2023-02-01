  • Home
After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Published: February 1, 2023 5:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ahmedabad: After India pulled off a stunning comeback in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow against the Kiwis, the Hardik Pandya-led side would be looking to clinch the series in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, before they start their preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this month. The hosts will be looking to replicate their heroics from the 2nd T20I as we are in for a cracker-jack of a final decider today.

Live Updates

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Hardik Pandya have sweet memories in Ahmedabad last year. As captain of Gujarat Titans, he lifted the IPL Trophy in their very first season. As skipper as well he has won series for India in the past and will be looking to add another trophy tonight.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: In the 2nd T20I, India were simply unstoppable as they bundled out New Zealand for a paltry 99 runs with most of the Men in Blue bowlers contributing. In the run-chase, India had a tough time and just managed to get themselves over the line with a ball to spare.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: In the 1st T20I, India failed to chase down 176 runs in Ranchi as the Men in Blue fell short by 21 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway struck important fifties to get the visitors past 175. But the hosts despite some hard-fought innings from Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar, well short by some margin.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Score: Hardik Pandya-led India after a dominant comeback in the 2nd T20I, has a chance to seal and clinch the T20I Series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 3rd T20I Match Between India and New Zealand!

Published Date: February 1, 2023 5:07 PM IST