LIVE India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women’s World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.Also Read - India Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1. Also Read - ICC Women's World Cup 2022: All Round Australia Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February. Also Read - ICC Launches '100 Per Cent Cricket Year Of Women's Cricket' On Women's Day

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Live Updates

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Maddy Green is taking her time. India would look to build more pressure on her. Satthertwaite has now got her eye in and is looking to shift gears. LIVE | NZ-W: 135/3 in 25 overs

  • 8:05 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Gayakwad gets the big wicket of Amelia Kerr who was looking in ominous touch. Amelia depart just after scoring a fluent fifty. Satthertwaite would now hold the key to a big score.

  • 8:02 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Amelia Kerr brings up her fifty. A well-played knock. She came in after NZ lost Suzie Bates and then she took her time when Sophie Devine was going great guns. After Sophie was dismissed, Amelia stepped on the accelerator.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The runs are coming quick and fast for the hosts and that is a cause of concern for Mithali Raj. Kerr and Satthertwaite have steadied things after the loss of the openers. LIVE | NZ-W: 117/2 in 20 overs

  • 7:46 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: With the ball, Gayakwad would be the key. The NZ batters have found her tough to score of in the past. LIVE | NZ-W: 93/2 in 18 overs

  • 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India cannot allow the game to drift as the New Zealand batters have ample experience and can pace their innings well. Wickets would be the key. LIVE | NZ-W: 76/2 in 15 overs

  • 7:21 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: BIG WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar gets the New Zealand captain. Just the wicket India would have hoped for. Sophie Devine is back in the hut and that would bring a smile in the Indian camp.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Mithali introduces spin for the first time and it is Rajeshwari Gayakwad. She would look to put the brakes on the scoring.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A couple of misfields not helping the Indians. They need to be sharper with their fielding. Sophie Devine looks dangerous. She is coming off a century and is carrying her form forward.

  • 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Important for India to keep chipping away at the wickets. The spinners should be introduced soon. LIVE | NZ-W: 42/1 in 8 overs