LIVE India vs New Zealand Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 of the ICC Women's World cup between India Women and New Zealand Women here at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

After making a winning start to their campaign in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 107-run win over Pakistan, India will be seeking middle-order gains when they face New Zealand on Thursday at Seddon Park. The Mithali Raj-led side know Sophie Devine & Co. very well, after all the two teams faced each other in five ODIs at Queenstown in February, where New Zealand won 4-1.

With an exciting match against the West Indies, the giant killers of the tournament, coming on March 12, India will be hoping to get the gains they seek apart from the crucial two points against a New Zealand side who have been their familiar foes since February.

Team Squads

New Zealand Women Squad: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Live Updates

  • 9:41 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India also has a chance of keeping NZ under 250. With three overs to go, India need two more wickets to bundle out the hosts. The last seven overs has belonged to India.

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Vastrakar and Gayakwad has pulled things back. Vastrakar has picked up four wickets and is on a hat-trick. This is huge within the context of the game. LIVE | NZ-W: 240/8 in 46.3 overs

  • 9:32 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: Gayakwad sends Jensen packing. Loopy delivery, and provided no pace to work with. Jensen was done for the length as well.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A boundary and then four dot balls. Good comeback from Vastrakar. Martin finding it difficult to get her timing right. Make that five dots. LIVE | NZ-W: 233/5 in 45 overs

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: A three-run over from Gayakwad. Very good at this stage. Vastrakar would look to keep things tight.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: After dropping a dolly, Vastrakar has redeemed herself with the big wicket of Satterthwaite. India would look to pick up a couple more to keep the NZ total down to under 260. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

  • 9:14 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: 300 is also possible here if NZ can get a couple of big overs.They have the momentum on their side. Deepti has had a difficult day in the office. She would look to make up for that with the bat. LIVE | NZ-W: 214/4 in 41 overs

  • 9:10 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would ideally like to keep the hosts under 280. For that to happen, they need to get Satterthwaite. 200 up for NZ.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: India would now look to keep Katey Martin quiet. Cannot allow her to break free. Gayakwad is slowing things up. Satterthwaite holds the key from here for the hosts.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs NZ-W Score, ICC Women’s WC 2022: The boundaries have not come in the last few overs and that seems to have prompted Green to take the risk. Good stuff from India to pull things back a bit. LIVE | NZ-W: 178/4 in 34 overs