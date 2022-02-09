LIVE SCORE INDW vs NZW One-Off T20I, Live Match Today Updates

After a good start from the hists, Indian spinners managed to pull things back. Vastrakar and Deepti picked up two wickets apiece, while Suzie Bates with 36 was the top-scorer for the hosts. LIVE | NZW: 155/5 in 20 overs

The Indian women’s cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 here on Wednesday. The one-off T20 is scheduled ahead of the five ODIs starting February 12. Though the team will be looking to win, it will also be approaching the 20-over game to get used to the conditions with the bigger goal for World Cup in mind.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Just when it seemed India would now up the ante, captain Harmanpreet departs. From here, the task gets even stiffer for India. Someone needs to play a blinder if India wants to stay in the reckoning. LIVE | INDW: 67/3 in 11 overs

  • 7:49 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: At the midway point of the Indian innings, they are trailing and need to up the ante if they want to give themselves a chance of gunning down 156.

  • 7:46 AM IST

  • 7:44 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: The Ferns have been disciplined with their bowling and that is making things difficult for India. If India has to chase 156, Harmanpreet would be the key.

  • 7:39 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Big setback for India. After Yastika, Shafali too has perished. Now, two new batters in the middle. India is in trouble.

  • 7:36 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Just as it seemed like India was on track in the 156-run chase, they have lost Yastika. Harmanpreet now joins Shafali.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: India has not got off to a flyer as New Zealand did, but more importantly, both Yastika and Shafali are in the middle and they have got a look in. LIVE | INDW: 38/0 in 6 overs

  • 7:31 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: While Yastika has found her timing, Shafali is struggling to pick up gaps and is getting bogged down. Not good for India who are looking for quick runs.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: Yastika Bhatia is showing intent and that is so very important in a T20 game. She has farmed the majority of the strike and now she is opening up.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    LIVE | One-Off T20I INDW vs NZW: India is already behind the eight-ball in the 156-run chase. They need to make most of the remaining two powerplay overs to get their chase on track.