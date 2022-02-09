LIVE SCORE INDW vs NZW One-Off T20I, Live Match Today Updates

After a good start from the hists, Indian spinners managed to pull things back. Vastrakar and Deepti picked up two wickets apiece, while Suzie Bates with 36 was the top-scorer for the hosts. LIVE | NZW: 155/5 in 20 overs

Queenstown: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the one-off T20I match between India Women and New Zealand Women at John Davies Oval, Queenstown. Check the latest one-off T20I 2022 Live Score, T20I Live Match, India Women vs New Zealand Women T20I Live Score Today, NZ W vs IND W T20I Live Score, New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Cricket Score, one-off T20I Live Match Score 2022 Today cricket updates here.

The Indian women’s cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 here on Wednesday. The one-off T20 is scheduled ahead of the five ODIs starting February 12. Though the team will be looking to win, it will also be approaching the 20-over game to get used to the conditions with the bigger goal for World Cup in mind.

Check India Women vs New Zealand Women Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND W vs NZ W Live Cricket Score of one-off T20I 2022 Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Women vs New Zealand Women Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.