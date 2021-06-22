IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Tim Southee removes Rohit Sharma for 30 as New Zealand hurt India in the final session of Day 5 of the WTC Final in Southampton. Captain Virat Kohli joins Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Earlier, Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 49-run knock as they take a crucial 32-run lead against India in the WTC final. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-for, while Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets for New Zealand in the WTC final. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn.