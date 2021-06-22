IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Tim Southee removes Rohit Sharma for 30 as New Zealand hurt India in the final session of Day 5 of the WTC Final in Southampton. Captian Virat Kohli joins Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Earlier, Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 49-run knock as they take a crucial 32-run lead against India in the WTC final. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-for, while Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets for New Zealand in the WTC final. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Reserve Day Southampton Weather Forecast, WTC 2021 Final, Wednesday, June 23: No Rain, Clear Skies; Play Most Likely at Hampshire Bowl

Also Read - IND vs NZ | Would've Gone With Bhuvneshwar Kumar Only For WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar
Also Read - VIDEO: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Reaction to Virat Kohli During WTC Final at Southampton is a Must Watch

Live Updates

  • 12:10 AM IST

    Williamson, Shami & Southee Set up Intriguing Final Day!

  • 12:09 AM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: In reply, India started off solidly but now has both their openers back in the hut. They lead by 32 and still have 8 wickets in hand. We believe they will try to bat time on Wednesday first, then analyze their position and think how to go about it. For New Zealand, their chances of winning this game are a lot more than their opponent’s. They will not only need to pick wickets but also restrict the run-flow. The reserve day which is Day 6 could prove to be an exciting one. Do join us for all the action. Till then, goodbye and take care!

  • 11:48 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: The day was filled with twists and turns though. It was the Kiwis who started off nicely without losing a wicket in the first hour. India then fought back strongly and restricted New Zealand to 135 for 5. The Kiwi lower-order then along with their skipper counter-attacked and helped them gain a small lead. In reply, India started off solidly but now has both their openers back in the hut. They lead by 32 and still have 8 wickets in hand. We believe they will try to bat time on Wednesday first, then analyze their position and think how to go about it.

  • 11:47 PM IST

    STUMPS in SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 11:43 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: Low full toss on middle from Kyle Jamieson, Virat Kohli drives it towards mid-on. India lead by 32 runs. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 5. A hard-fought day of cricket comes to an end. After its end, one just believes this game is heading towards a draw unless the Kiwi bowlers once again run through the Indian batting lineup in the first session of Day 6. India 64/2 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 32 Runs | Rohit 30; Southee 2/17

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Southee Strikes, Rohit ‘Back in The Hut’

  • 11:20 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: OUT! Tim Southee removes Rohit Sharma for 30. What have you done Rohit? Southee traps him beautifully! Massive wicket for India. Rohit shoulders arms to a ball that nips in and is given LBW. Southee bowling outswingers, this one swung back in, Sharma raises his blade as he chooses not to play. The ball came back in sharply, however, and struck the front pad. He knew it straight away that this was out. Southee pleads for an LBW and the umpire does not hesitate to raise his finger. Sharma has a chat with Pujara to take the review but decides not to. A complete misjudgment from Rohit Sharma and he walks back into the hut. India 51/2 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 19 Runs

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE FOUR! Pitches it down the leg, Pujara takes all the time in the world before flicking it towards fine leg. Jamieson came running across and did all the hard work to stop the boundary, but couldn’t do so. A boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara. IND 51/1 & 217, lead NZ (249) by 19 runs.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: A single eventually! On middle from Kyle Jamieson, this is worked towards mid-on. Rohit Sharma wants a run but Cheteshwar Pujara waits, he sees it beats the dive and then takes it. India 42/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 10 Runs

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: FOUR! Delightful stroke from Pujara! Lovely. Full and on middle from Trent Boult, this is driven nicely past the mid-on fielder, and this races away to the fence. India 39/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 7 Runs