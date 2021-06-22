IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill lead India’s strong reply against New Zealand on Day 5 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Tuesday. Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 49-run knock as they take a crucial 32-run lead against India in the WTC final. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-for, while Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets for New Zealand in the WTC final against India. Shami and Ishant Sharma strike big in the first session of Day 5 to put India on top. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IND vs NZ | Would've Gone With Bhuvneshwar Kumar Only For WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar

Live Updates

  • 9:38 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final Live Online: Almost! Superb stuff from Tim Southee! He got the last few deliveries to go away and gets this one back in from outside off. Gill leaves it and it goes really close past the off pole. A good first over by Southee. India 3/0 (217), trail New Zealand (249) by 29 runs

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Final Session Underway in Southampton

  • 9:28 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE: We’re back for the FINAL session of DAY 5 in WTC Final! Tim Southee takes the new ball, unsurprisingly. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stride out to the middle. And, the former will take the strike for India. India minus 32 for no loss. 4 sessions to go. Three slips and a gully. Here we go…

  • 9:16 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates LIVE: However, the star for the Kiwis was their skipper, Williamson. What a gritty knock he played, he hung in there despite losing partners. The lower-order did provide him a little support but one has to say, it because of him his side is in the lead. He deserved a half-ton but that wasn’t to be. So the lead is a slender one and the Kiwis will hope they can pick a few before India reduces the deficit. India on the other hand will want to do it unscathed. Still, a lot of time left in this game for a result. The third session would indicate where this game is heading to. Do join us after Tea!

  • 9:12 PM IST

    NZ Take Crucial 32-Run Lead vs IND

  • 9:05 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: That ends an outstanding bowling effort from the Indians. But the Kiwis will be pleased they have a lead to play with. However, when the day started, they would have had a bigger lead in mind but just like their opposition, they too collapsed from a strong position. Shami and Ishant were top-notch. Especially the former. He really got the ball to move and created a lot of problems. They were two down when the Day but lose 3 before Lunch. At one stage it seemed like the Indians will be the ones taking the lead, however, the Kiwis counter-attacked after the break and a few handy innings from the lower-order meant they have got some sort of a lead.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final LIVE Updates: OUT! BOWLED! Two deliveries what it takes for Jadeja to sum up the game! Jadeja removes Tim Southee for 30! Fires a quicker ball on leg, Southee looks to guide it towards the third man. He was late into his shot and gets an inside edge onto the pads. Unlucky for Southee as the ball rolls back onto the stumps. New Zealand ends with 249 with a lead of 32 runs versus India (217)! THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 5.

  • 9:03 PM IST

    TEA-TIME in SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 9:00 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: SIX! Welcomes Jadeja with a maximum! Short ball on middle from Jadeja, Tim Southee stays back in the crease, has all the time in the world, and muscles it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. NZ 249/9, lead IND (217) by 32 Runs in Southampton

  • 8:53 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: OUT! RAHANE HANGS ON! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Neil Wagner for a DUCK! Ashwin gets rid of another left-hander. Good captaincy by Kohli to bring him on. This is tossed up on the middle, a lot slower. It lands and spins away. Takes the outside edge as Wagner looks to defend. Goes quickly to Rahane at first slip who takes it on the second attempt. New Zealand 235/9 vs India (217)