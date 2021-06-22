IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara solid as India take a crucial lead against New Zealand in the final session of Day 5 of the WTC Final in Southampton. Earlier, Kane Williamson top-scored for New Zealand with a 49-run knock as they take a crucial 32-run lead against India in the WTC final. Mohammed Shami picked up a four-for, while Ishant Sharma picked up three wickets for New Zealand in the WTC final. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn.

Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE FOUR! Pitches it down the leg, Pujara takes all the time in the world before flicking it towards fine leg. Jamieson came running across and did all the hard work to stop the boundary, but couldn’t do so. A boundary for Cheteshwar Pujara. IND 51/1 & 217, lead NZ (249) by 19 runs.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: A single eventually! On middle from Kyle Jamieson, this is worked towards mid-on. Rohit Sharma wants a run but Cheteshwar Pujara waits, he sees it beats the dive and then takes it. India 42/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 10 Runs

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: FOUR! Delightful stroke from Pujara! Lovely. Full and on middle from Trent Boult, this is driven nicely past the mid-on fielder, and this races away to the fence. India 39/1 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 7 Runs

  • 10:42 PM IST

    Rohit, Pujara Have ‘Task at Hand’ in Final Session

  • 10:35 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: That’s the line and length Jamieson will target! Peach of delivery on off! Bowls a length delivery on off, Rohit Sharma leaves it alone. Jamieson will look to make the batters play with that line outside off. Meanwhile, 2 runs from the over and India take lead versus New Zealand. IND 35/1 & 217, lead NZ (249) by 3 runs.

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Southee’s Landmark in International Cricket!

  • 10:25 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: DRINKS! Excellent cricket going out in the middle! The Indians have done well so far, they have erased the deficit and have lost just the one wicket. They need to continue to do the good work. Another 25 overs left so they would not want to lose more than a wicket or two. New Zealand on the other hand, would love at least two by the end of the day. A good passage of play awaits. India 32/1 & 217 vs New Zealand (249) | SCORES LEVEL

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: Into the gap and will get three! Fuller on middle and leg, Pujara flicks it through mid-wicket and collects three runs. India wipes out the deficit. The scores are level. India 32/1 & 217 vs New Zealand (249)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Gill departs, Southee strikes!

  • 10:04 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates LIVE: OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! Tim Southee removes Shubman Gill for 8. New Zealand get an early wicket. India still behind by 8. He played across the line there. Southee goes full and gets the ball to come back in from off. Shubman Gill looks to flick but misses, he gets hit on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Gill has a word with his partner but he does not review and rightly so. Can they get another before the deficit is wiped off? India 25/1 (217) in 10.4 overs, trail New Zealand (249) by 7 runs