IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on an opening day. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn.

Live Updates

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ: FOUR! Shami loses his line here. Bowls it down the leg side, Kane Williamson clips it fine enough to get past through Pant to the fine leg fence. 200 up for New Zealand!

  • 8:06 PM IST

    Mohammed Shami – On a Roll in Southampton

  • 8:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Shami removes Kyle Jamieson for 21. Shami puts a full stop to Jamieson’s counter-attack. Jamieson was looking to reduce the deficit as quickly as possible. He did succeed somewhat but Shami gets the wicket which was starting to worry India. Shami bowls a back of a length delivery on middle, Kyle Jamieson didn’t connect it that well. The ball goes off the top edge as he swings his blade, was in the air for quite sometime before Jasprit Bumrah grabs it with both hands at deep square leg. Very well taken by Bumrah as that was very near to the ropes. Kyle Jamieson was a man on a mission but so is Mohammed Shami for India. He picks up his fourth. New Zealand 192/7, trail India (217) 25 runs in Southampton

  • 7:59 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates: SIX! That is long! Intent from Kyle Jamieson! Good length ball on leg, Kyle Jamieson lofts it over long-on for a maximum. The crowd is enjoying that. Jamieson looking to up the ante and score some quick runs for New Zealand. NZ 192/5 in 86.5 overs vs IND (217)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    FOUR! Mohammed Shami drops it short on middle, Kane Williamson picks the length early, pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Brings down the deficit to 32.

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Shami Cut-Short Jamieson’s Cameo

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE: DRINKS! Post lunch, India has been on top. Shami has been excellent so far and removed Colin de Grandhomme too before he could start attacking. They will now look to get the wickets of Kyle Jamieson and Kane Williamson early as the former is hitting the ball well and seems to be attacking to put a lead on India. New Zealand 180/6 in 86 overs, trail India (217) by 37 runs at The Rose Bowl

  • 7:49 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: India has taken a review for an LBW against Kane Williamson. Ultra Edge confirms no bat involved. The Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire’s call, as well as the wickets hitting, were umpire’s call. The on-field decision stays. NOT OUT! Impact umpire’s call and wickets hitting also umpire’s call! Good review. It could have gone either way. Top delivery too. Length and on off, this one lands and then straightens. Williamson is squared up as he tries to block. It goes past the outside edge and hits the back pad. A huge appeal but turned down. Shami wants it to be reviewed and Kohli does so. Replays roll in and it initially shows a spike on Ultra Edge when the ball passes the bat but the third umpire says no bat involved. Hawk Eye shows the on-field call remains. NZ 179/6 vs IND (217)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: Finds the gap again! So the intentions are clear here, Kyle Jamieson wants to score quickly and it may not be a bad idea. Ishant attacks the stumps this time and Jamieson looks to go over mid-wicket. He plays a hack but it goes off the inner half through that region for two. Productive over for the Blackcaps! New Zealand 175/6 vs India (217)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    Shami’s Triple Blow Puts India Ahead!