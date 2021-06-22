IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final DAY 5 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket score and live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. New Zealand 135/5 at LUNCH vs India (217) on Day 5 of WTC Final in Southampton on Tuesday. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma strike in the first session of Day 5 to put India on top. The fickle English weather played spoilsport in a game promising high-quality contest as day four of the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. For the second time in the one-off clash, a whole day was lost after no play was possible also on an opening day. Rain is not forecast for the remaining two days of the big final but it is likely to remain overcast as it has been the case so far when play did take place. When it wasn't the rain, bad light stopped play on both day two and day three. A maximum of 196 overs can be played in the game to force a result. The trophy will be shared if the game is drawn.

Live Updates

  • 6:27 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final LIVE: The Blackcaps all of a sudden find themselves on the back foot. From 117 for 2, they have slipped to 135 for 5. Their skipper is still battling it out there but Colin de Grandhomme is new and it is not easy for the new batters to settle in. They need a stand. They still trail by over 80. Will we see a change in approach by them? Will they look to score freely after the break? One believes they just can’t keep blocking in such conditions. An interesting second session awaits. Do join us in a bit.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Top stuff from India pacers, LUNCH TIME in SOUTHAMPTON

  • 6:18 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: The session did not start in the best manners as India went wicket-less in the first hour. However, they did not let New Zealand score freely too and after the Drinks break, it all changed. Shami, Bumrah, and Ishant all found their lengths. Shami was the pick of the lot as he got two out of the three to fall and Ishant has one. Bumrah did not have a wicket to his name but kept it tight. More of the same is what India would want.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Shami, Ishant put INDIA on TOP

  • 6:09 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ: An inswinger on middle, Williamson blocks it out. All smiles in the Indian camp right now. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 5. End of a superb session for India! And their bowlers have evoked life back into this game. Yes, the draw is still the likeliest result but there is still a chance of a result being squeezed out. New Zealand 135/5 in 72 overs, trail India (217) by 82 runs

  • 6:08 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes BJ Watling for 1. TIMBER! India on fire here! They have another one and half the side back in the hut for the Kiwis and they still trail by another 82 runs. This is a beauty! Too good. This lands on middle, Watling does nothing wrong as he tries to defend the original trajectory. The ball pitches and then moves away. Hits the top of the middle and off. Shami is ecstatic, the fans are ecstatic. Game on. Watling could have put in a better stride forward. He was rooted to his crease there and hence, could not adjust to the movement. Also, brilliant from Kohli, he’s chopping and changing the ends of his bowlers exceptionally. The last 3 out of the 4 wickets have all come in the first over of a new spell of a bowler. New Zealand 135/5 in 70.3 overs, trail India (217) 82 runs at The Rose Bowl

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Ishant strikes, India roar in Southampton!

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Ishant Sharma removes Henry Nicholls for 7. India have another and the pressure they have been building has paid off. Nicholls walks back for a single-digit score. He could have left that one. Yes, Ishant is bowling from around the wicket, it is angling into him but this was quite wide outside off. It lands in the 6th stump channel. Nicholls prods forward and reaches out for it. This one lands and holds its line. It goes off the outside edge between first and the second slip fielder. Rohit dives to his right and takes it. Can India get another one before Lunch? New Zealand 134/4 in 69.4 overs vs India (217)

  • 5:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final LIVE: FOUR! Low full toss on middle from Bumrah, Kane Williamson whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. He has been patient throughout and finally fetches himself a boundary. His first boundary of the day. NZ 134/3 in 69 overs, trail IND (217) by 83 runs

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Shuman Takes a Beauty to Dismiss Taylor