Trent Boult's double-wicket MAIDEN put New Zealand on top against India on Day 6 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin lose their wickets in quick succession. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant are at the crease for India in the WTC Final against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl. Earlier, Mohammed Shami's incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249, Rohit Sharma (30) after all the hard work, made an error in judgement trying to leave a Tim Southee – 2/17 – in-dipper which trapped him plumb in-front.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Updates IND vs NZ LIVE FOUR! Pulled hard and another boundary. Two boundaries of the over, India’s lead over 130 now. Short and on the middle, Shami pulls it hard, it is in the gap in the square leg region and it races away to the fence. India 164/8 & 217, lead New Zealand (249) by 132 runs

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Trent Boult removes Ravichandran Ashwin for 7. Ashwin is now a goner! It is now falling apart all too quickly for the Indians. Another poor shot. Boult has two and what a change by Williamson. He brings him on and he strikes gold. This is full and outside off, inviting Ashwin for the drive. He goes for it but away from the body. It goes off the outside edge and it is taken by Ross Taylor at first slip. India 156/8 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 124 runs

  • 6:49 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Updates IND vs NZ LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Trent Boult removes Rishabh Pant for 41. Pant is out of here! The last recognized batter has to walk back and this is exactly what India wouldn’t have wanted. A lot of people would also question the shot but that is how Pant plays. You live by the sword and you also die by it. That though is some catch by Nicholls, absolutely stunning. Pant comes down the track and Boult bowls it on the middle. He gets some extra bounce. Pant swings but this goes off the top edge over point. Nicholls runs back and takes it outstandingly. Never easy when you have run back like this and it is over your shoulder. New Zealand into the bowlers now. Still over 55 overs left in the day. You live by the sword and you also die by it. India 156/7 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 124 runs in Southampton

  • 6:46 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: A single to end the over! 7 runs from it. Pant-Ashwin getting a move on here. A length ball on off from Wagner, Pant pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. IND 154/6 (217), Lead NZ (249) by 122 Runs

  • 6:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: A maiden for Kyle Jamieson! A good length ball from Jamieson, outside off, holding the line. An easy leave for Ashwin. This is tough and hard Test cricket at its very best. India 147/6 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 115 runs in Southampton

  • 6:37 PM IST

  • 6:23 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Neil Wagner removes Ravindra Jadeja for 16. Wagner’s patience finally pays off. He gets his first wicket of the day. This is an important breakthrough as both the batters were looking very well settled. Wagner goes short for a long long time. And this one time he changes his length, and a solid innings of Jadeja comes to an end. Serves a good length ball, across the batsman, swinging away, outside off, Jadeja looks to defend but gets an outside edge and BJ Watling takes an easy catch behind the stumps. India 142/5 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 110 Runs in Southampton

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja – Another Feather in The Cap of India All-Rounder

  • 6:12 PM IST
    Live India vs New Zealand WTC Final Score And Updates: Rishabh Pant continues to play some attacking shots to keep the scoreboard moving. However, Kane Williamson might use the other pair of seamers now to unsettle the Pant-Jadeja duo. At this pace, the match is marching towards a draw but that’s not everyone wants from an ICC tournament final. India 142/5 (217), lead New Zealand (249) by 110 Runs in Southampton