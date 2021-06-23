IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. India vs New Zealand WTC Final updates: New Zealand openers – Tom Latham and Devon Conway go unbeaten at 19/0 at TEA on Day 6 of the WTC final against India in Southampton on Wednesday. Earlier, Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked up four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India for 170. Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 41 runs. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Earlier, Mohammed Shami's incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249.