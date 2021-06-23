IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

New Zealand openers – Tom Latham and Devon Conway go unbeaten at 19/0 at TEA on Day 6 of the WTC final against India in Southampton on Wednesday. Earlier, Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked up four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India for 170. Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 41 runs. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Earlier, Mohammed Shami's incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. If Shami brought India back with a four-wicket haul that helped the side dismiss New Zealand for 249.

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: OUT! STUMPED! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Tom Latham for 9. It is Ashwin who draws the first blood. Prior to this ball, Pant was advising Ashwin to toss it up and well that certainly worked. Toosed up, around off, Latham comes down the track and swings his blade wildly. But completely misses it. The ball goes through him, Pant collects the ball and disturbs the stumps. The fans are cheering to their core. Maybe just maybe there is some hope building now. NZ 33/1 & 249, need 106 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC Final LIVE: FOUR! Top-notch by Devon Conway. Expensive over by Jasprit Bumrah 11 runs from it. A boundary and four leg-byes! Nicely played by Conway. A length ball on off by Ashwin, Conway punches it through cover for a boundary. New Zealand 33/0 & 249, need 106 to win vs India (217, 170)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score WTC Final: Almost! A loopy ball around middle from Ravichandran Ashwin, Latham dances down the track and looks to flick it but the ball takes the leadig edge and flies over the bowler’s head. Ashwin leaps but was not enough to get hold of the ball. NZ 21/0 (249), need 118 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    ‘Pace Bowling’ of The Highest Quality

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final: The final session of the day is underway! The Indian players are in a huddle near the ropes, as the skipper has his last say. While Tom Latham and Devon Conway stride in the middle with their blades. It is Bumrah who removes his cap, so he will be starting with the ball. …Day 6, Session 3…

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: Coming to the session now I really don’t think I need to mention who this belongs to. After bundling the lower and the middle order quickly, their batters have started off nicely. Their aim would have been to not lose a wicket as they have done so. They just need to continue to bat sensibly and they’ll be over the line. India on the other hand, need a magic spell from someone. They need wickets and quickly. Containing won’t help as one believes if New Zealand play till the end, they will win it. Do they have a hero in them? Something tells me there is still a twist left in this game. Stay tuned.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    NZ Go to TEA Unscathed, Need 120 to Win vs IND

  • 8:10 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: A beauty to end! This is angled in from around the wicket. It lands around off and then moves away. Latham is beaten as he tries to block. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 6! So, New Zealand have gotten through the nervy period unscathed and have also managed to reduce the deficit from 19. New Zealand 19/0 & 249, need 120 runs to win vs India (217 & 170)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score WTC Final: FOUR! Nice shot by Devon Conway! A full-length delivery from Mohammed Shami, on off, Conway plays the on drive as the ball races towards the boundary at long-on. NZ 14/0 & 249, need 125 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: FOUR LEG BYES! A full ball from Mohammed Shami, on the pads, Tom Latham looks to flick but misses, as the balls clips the pads and rolls toward the fine leg fence for a boundary. NZ 5/0 & 249, need IND (217 & 170) 134 runs to win