IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Kane Williamson slammed an unbeaten half-century while Ross Taylor played a crucial knock of 47 as New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in the WTC final in Southampton. This is New Zealand’s first ICC title ever in their history of sport. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin removed New Zealand openers – Devon Conway (19) and Tom Latham (9) to lead India’s fightback. Earlier, Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked up four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India for 170. Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 41 runs. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online, and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WTC Final | India Should've Batted Better in Second Innings: Sunil Gavaskar After Batsmen's Flop Show

Live Updates

  • 11:30 PM IST

    ‘Seasoned Campaigners Rising up to The Occasion’

  • 11:30 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: The Blackcaps are well-deserved winners one has to say. They won the toss on Day 2 after the first being washed out and elected to bowl, they weren’t at their best as India dominated Day 2 but they came roaring back on Day 3. From 2 down for around 150, they bundled India out for just under 220. Jamieson was the star with a fifer. Then with the bat, they went about things slowly, Conway set things up at the start with a fifty. There was a mini-collapse in between but their skipper along with the tail helped his side take a lead. A slender one but still a handy lead.

  • 11:22 PM IST

    New Zealand Are World Test Champions

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final LIVE: FOUR! Flicked away! It is Rosco to start the party for New Zealand. A full length ball, around middle, Ross Taylor flicks it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. NEW ZEALAND ARE THE FIRST WORLD TEST CHAMPIONS. What a victory for the Kiwis! What a team! THEY ARE THE WORLD TEST CHAMPIONS! Just unbelievable, after all the rain and all the time we lost, a result has still been possible. Absolutely brilliant! New Zealand (140/2 & 249) Beat India (217, 170) by 8 wickets in Southampton | Williamson 52*, Taylor 47*; Ashwin 2/17

  • 11:04 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates: FOUR! SMACKED! FIFTY for KANE WILLIAMSON! This also brings up the FIFTY for the New Zealand skipper. He has done his job here. A length ball, on off from Shami, this time he pulls it away through mid-wicket for a boundary. NZ 133/2 & 249, need 6 more to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today WTC final LIVE: In the air….Dropped! A full length ball from Mohammed Shami, on off, Williamson looks to heave it away but gets the top edge. The ball flies over the third man region. Bumrah is running towards the ball but is unable to get a hold of it. The batters take a couple.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    ‘New Zealand on Brink on History’ in Southampton

  • 10:56 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Whipped through! Williamson skips down the track and gets to the pitch of it. He whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. The Blackcaps are finishing this up very quickly here in Southampton. Quick finish on the cards! New Zealand 115/2 & 249, need 24 runs to win vs India (217, 170)

  • 10:49 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE FOUR! Glorious drive. A length ball from Jasprit Bumrah, on off, Williamson drives it through cover for a boundary. NZ 108/2 & 249, need 31 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)