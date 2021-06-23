IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 6 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 6 from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, IND vs NZ Live Streaming Hotstar JIOTV, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor stitch a crucial 50-run stand to put New Zealand in total command of 139 chase in the WTC final against India on Day 6 in Southampton on Wednesday. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin removed New Zealand openers – Devon Conway (19) and Tom Latham (9) to lead India’s fightback. Earlier, Tim Southee and Trent Boult picked up four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India for 170. Rishabh Pant top-scored for India with 41 runs. India captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply at the scores of 13 and 15 in Southampton. Earlier, Mohammed Shami’s incisive swing bowling brought India back in the contest but New Zealand nosed ahead by removing both the openers as the World Test Championship final headed towards an engrossing sixth and final day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online, and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Pips Pat Cummins to Become Leading Wicket-Taker in World Test Championship

Live Updates

  • 10:17 PM IST

    ‘Kane-Ross Help New Zealand Dominate’

  • 10:14 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score Online WTC Final: EDGED BUT DROPPED! Cheteshwar Pujara the culprit. Jasprit Bumrah would have loved a wicket. Maybe it would not have made a difference to the result but surely t his confidence. A good delivery, length and around off, this one holds its line. Taylor looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge towards the first slip. Pujara probably was a little late to move to his left and hence, spills it. He might have felt the keeper was going for it. NZ 85/2 & 249, need 54 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 10:04 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ LIVE: FOUR! Finds the fence this time but it is off the bat of Williamson. Short and outside off again from Ravindra Jadeja. This is cut through point for a boundary. Runs are coming thick and fast for New Zealand! New Zealand 84/2 & 249, need 55 runs to win vs India (217, 170)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    New Zealand inch ahead in the WTC Final

  • 9:57 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score FOUR! Hammered away! This is short and begging to be hit. Taylor cuts loose once again and Ishant is paying the price. Taylor smashes it through covers for another boundary. Only 70 needed now. NZ 69/2 & 249, need 70 runs to win vs IND (217, 170)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ LIVE: FOUR! Put away! That’s the third boundary in 8 balls – India leaking boundaries now and all the pressure that was built has been released. Shorter and on off from Shami, this is slapped through covers by Williamson for a boundary. New Zealand 65/2 & 249, need 74 runs to win vs India (217, 170)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Live WTC Final Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: FOUR! This one finds the gap. Well played by Ross Taylor. A length ball from Mohammed Shami, outside off, Ross Taylor guides it through point for a boundary. 50 up for New Zealand in the chase!

  • 9:28 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score: DRINKS! This is turning out to be a rivetting contest between the ‘top two sides of the world’ – India and New Zealand. The Indians are mounting the pressure with some really tight overs and are not making it easy for the Kiwis. The New Zealand batters are also happy to play defensively. Will we see a change in approach or will the New Zealanders continue to wait for the bad balls and go about things slowly? New Zealand 46/2 & 249, need 93 runs to win vs India (217, 170)

  • 9:25 PM IST

    Ashwin’s ‘Double Blow’ Rocks New Zealand

  • 9:12 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates WTC Final: OUT! LBW! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Devon Conway for 19. Ashwin strikes for the second time post the Tea break. This is turning out to be a cracker of an event. This is the huge wicket of Conway, Ashwin bowls a floated delivery around off, which turns in. Conway looks to defend it but misses and gets rapped on the pads. A loud appeal from Ashwin and company. The umpire raises his finger in a flash. Conway is disappointed as he walks to the other end to have a word with the skipper. They decide not to take it upstairs which is a wise decision. India aren’t going down without a fight. They are still in it. New Zealand 44/2 & 249, need 95 runs to win vs India (217, 170)