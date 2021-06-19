IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final in Southampton on Saturday. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. There was a forecast of rain and thundershowers and the heavens opened up last evening with relentless downpour continuing till afternoon. With puddles forming throughout the outfield, even the best drainage system couldn't have possibly forced some action on an opening day.

Live Updates

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Cautious start by Team India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are bowling top line and length to keep India openers under check. A good length ball, around middle and leg, Gill misses his tuck and gets stuck on his pad. The ball goes to the on side and the batters take a leg bye, while Tim appeals, but this was sliding down leg. India 8/0 in 3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 3:16 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: Wow, what a start to the game. Runs straightaway for Rohit Sharma and India gets underway here. A fuller ball, on the pads, easy pickings for Rohit as he clips this through square leg. Neil Wagner gives it chase as the outfield is slow and does well to pull it back before the ropes. Three taken. IND 3/0 in 0.1 overs vs NZ at Rose Bowl

  • 3:13 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ Live Match: Well then, all set for the action to get underway now! The excitement is palpable and the crowd seems to be voicing it out too. The Kiwi players are in a huddle, as Kane Williamson shares his last words of wisdom, before they spread out on the field. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the openers for India and they make their way out too. Tim Southee has the ball in hand, ready to steam in. Here we go…

  • 3:08 PM IST

    Captain Kane ‘Calls it Right’ at The Toss

  • 3:06 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score: We are ready for proceedings to begin. Both the teams make their way out into the middle and stand side-by-side. Time for the National Anthems now. First, it will be the Anthem of New Zealand, followed by India.

  • 2:45 PM IST

  • 2:44 PM IST

  • 2:43 PM IST
    Live India vs New Zealand WTC Final Updates: Playing XIs of both teams are out

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
  • 2:42 PM IST

  • 2:40 PM IST

    Live India vs New Zealand WTC Final Updates: New Zealand decide to go with an out and out pace attack with four fast bowlers and one medium-pace allrounder. No spinner in their camp.