IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, Today Live cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. There was a forecast of rain and thundershowers and the heavens opened up last evening with relentless downpour continuing till afternoon. With puddles forming throughout the outfield, even the best drainage system couldn’t have possibly forced some action on an opening day. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Virat Kohli Fans React as India Captain Does Not Remove Coca Cola Bottles Like Cristiano Ronaldo During PC Ahead of WTC Final

Also Read - WTC Final: Team India Playing XI vs New Zealand Was Picked to Take Conditions Out of Equation, Says Fielding Coach R Sridhar
Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IND vs NZ WTC Final, Today Match Updates Day 1: Play Called Off Due to Persistent Rain in Southampton

Live Updates

  • 1:55 PM IST

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | WTC Final, Day 2 Southampton: The temperature at Southampton is expected to hover around 15-degree Celsius and it should be a perfect day for cricket. Fingers crossed, we should get some action.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    LIVE | WTC Final, Day 2 Southampton: Both the teams will be looking forward to giving their best in this big match. The toss will also play a crucial role.

  • 1:17 PM IST
    LIVE | WTC Final, Day 2 Southampton: As per the current situation, the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST and the action can resume from 3:00 PM IST if the rain gods stay away from the venue.
  • 1:12 PM IST
    LIVE | WTC Final, Day 2 Southampton: There are also question marks on India’s playing XI. As it is going to stay overcast throughout the course of the Test match, India could bring an extra seamer in place of one of the spinners. Thus, it will be interesting to note if the Virat Kohli-led will make any changes to their playing XI, which they had announced on Thursday.
  • 1:09 PM IST

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE | WTC Final, Day 2 Southampton: We have some positive news coming in. The SUN is out at Ageas Bowl and we will be hopefully able to get some action today.