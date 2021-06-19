IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 69/2 at LUNCH on day 2 of WTC Final against New Zealand in Southampton on Saturday. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 as New Zealand hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. There was a forecast of rain and thundershowers and the heavens opened up last evening with relentless downpour continuing till afternoon.

Live Updates

  • 5:06 PM IST

    New Zealand strike back with ‘quick wickets’

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score WTC Final IND vs NZ: FOUR! Classic Virat Kohli! The Indian captain gets off the mark. Wagner bowls a fuller length on off, Kohli leans into the shot and drives it through the covers for a boundary. He gets off the mark in some fashion.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live WTC Final Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Neil Wagner removes Shubman Gill for 28. Wagner strikes in his first over itself and he is very, very happy with this. Good length delivery around off, nipping back in, forcing Gill to play. He went for an off side defense but misses. The ball gets the outside edge and it’s a regulation catch for BJ Watling behind the stumps. Shubman Gill has to depart and both the openers have been sent back to the shed before Lunch. IND 63/2 in 25 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 4:57 PM IST

    Jamieson strikes, Rohit departs

  • 4:51 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Kyle Jamieson removes Rohit Sharma for 34. That’s the wicket they were looking for! Jamieson gets the important breakthrough. Bowls it fuller outside off, Sharma was leaving anything in that channel but not this time. He pokes at it and pays the price. The ball finds the outside edge and flies to Tim Southee at third slip. He does well to grab it with both hands diving to his right. Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion. Kyle Jamieson is pumped. He knows the importance of this wicket and the opening stand, which was looking very settled has been broken towards the end of the first session. India 62/1 in 20 overs vs New Zealand

  • 4:41 PM IST

    Gill, Rohit Lead India’s Solid Start

  • 4:34 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: DRINKS! India have started very well and both the openers will continue to take this partnership ahead. Rohit Sharma has been solid in his defense and cut shots, while Shubman Gill has been looking confident and is supporting Rohit well at the other end. The New Zealand bowlers continued to bowl outside off but Indian batters haven’t given anything away. The Kiwi quicks will be looking to take a couple of wickets, whereas, this duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will want to keep everything out of their way until Lunch. India 41/0 in 14 overs vs New Zealand

  • 4:17 PM IST

    Rohit-Gill Lead Team India’s Start

  • 4:06 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score WTC Final: FOUR! Solid looking stroke from Gill. An inswinger around off, Shubman Gill presents a straight bat and punches this through mid on and fetches a boundary for himself. India have made a solid start to the ICC World Test Championship final. IND 41/0 in 10 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 3:55 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score and Updates: EDGED AND FOUR! A little bit of luck for Rohit Sharma! Two boundaries from the over – 10 runs from the over. Fuller length delivery on middle and leg from Tim Southee, Sharma digs his bat down a bit late. The ball swings away late and takes the outside edge and goes past the slip cordon for a boundary. IND 26/0 in 7 overs vs NZ at Rose Bowl