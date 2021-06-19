IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 69/2 at LUNCH on day 2 of WTC Final against New Zealand in Southampton on Saturday. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 as New Zealand hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. There was a forecast of rain and thundershowers and the heavens opened up last evening with relentless downpour continuing till afternoon.