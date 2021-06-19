IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Trent Boult removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 8 as New Zealand dent India's charge on day 2 of WTC Final in Southampton on Saturday. Virat Kohli holds key for Team India. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 as New Zealand hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself.

Live Updates

  • 6:45 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score Online: OUT! LBW! Trent Boult removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 8. Boult strikes and Pujara’s patient knock has come to an end. This is a brilliant delivery and Boult has struck and broken this stand, which was going along slowly, but nicely. A classic left-armer’s delivery. A length delivery, around off and middle, comes back in as well. Cheteshwar Pujara is stuck as he looks to flick to the leg side but he misses. Gets struck on his pad and Boult puts in an appeal to the umpire, who does not take long to raise his finger. Pujara has a puzzled look on his face, as he comes ahead and has a quick chat with his skipper and it looks like Kohli does not think that the review will save him. The timer is ticking by and the timer ends as Pujara turns around and walks back to the shed. A good decision to not take the review as replays later show that this would go on and hit the wickets. India 88/3 in 40.3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Good Tussle on Between Bat And Ball in Southampton

  • 6:35 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score and Updates: Nasty stuff! Damn, another Indian batter who has been struck on the helmet. The back part of his helmet has broken off as well. The physio rushes out in the middle for the mandatory concussion test, but it looks like Pujara is okay to continue. Neil Wagner bowls a bouncer on the middle, Pujara goes for the pull but misses. The ball rushed onto the grill of the helmet. IND 78/2 in 36.5 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score WTC Final IND vs NZ: FOUR! Totally controlled shot! Cheteshear Pujara has waited a long time to open his account and now, he quickly gets two boundaries. Fuller length around off from Wagner, Pujara leans into the shot and drives it through the covers for a boundary. India 78/2 in 35 overs vs New Zealand

  • 6:09 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ From Southampton: FOUR! Cheteshwar Pujara finally gets off the mark. Takes 36 balls but gets underway in a stylish manner. Shortish ball outside off from Neil Wagner, Cheteshwar Pujara eyes light up as he packs a punch through point. India 74/2 in 33 overs vs New Zealand

  • 5:51 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score WTC Final: A maiden to begin the second session! On a length around the off pole, this is clipped to the man at short mid-wicket. On the last delivery, Cheteshwar Pujara wasn’t really sure of the leave, played it late. IND 69/2 in 29 overs vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 5:46 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are back for the second session of play here. Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are behind the boundary line, waiting to come out into the middle. Now, the Indian batters and Kiwi players come out. Neil Wagner to begin proceedings for the second session. Here we go!

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Who’s the ‘happier bunch’ at the LUNCH – India or New Zealand?

  • 5:34 PM IST

    It was not all smooth sailing for New Zealand as their gun bowlers, Boult and Southee were struggling to find their rhythm and the Indian openers knew how to get on top of them. It was when Jamieson was brought on, that he started troubling the Indian batters. Kyle was the one who broke the opening stand, with assistance from Southee, who took a good catch and removed Rohit. Gill was sent back by a peach from Wagner and they ended the session nicely.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: The openers for India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were tentative to get going but did not let the Kiwi bowlers have any sniff. They kept motoring along and kept attacking the loose deliveries, and respected the good balls too. Within no time, they raised a 50-run stand and it looked like they could survive until the Lunch break, but the Kiwi bowlers did not let that happen. Sharma was sent back by Jamieson and Gill, the other opener, was Wagner’s first success, in his first over. India went from 61/0 to 63/2. Pujara and Kohli ensured that they see off the challenge until the end of the session.