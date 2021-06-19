IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, Today Live cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. That’s stumps on day 2 in Southampton with conditions only getting gloomier. We’ve lost more overs today, but there was a lot of gripping action as well. Captain Virat Kohli nears his fifty and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane looked solid for India against New Zealand on day 2 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Saturday. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 to hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - Day 3 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 20: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Hampshire Bowl

Live Updates

  • 11:09 PM IST

    Best Shots of Day 2 in WTC Final

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: New Zealand started poorly as they bowled some poor deliveries and they were punished. Tim Southee had a tough day with the ball as he just could not find the lines and lengths, which he did seem to find, towards the fag end of the day. Kyle Jamieson was the star as he bowled probing lines and lengths and did not give much away. Neil Wagner was also at his best while Trent Boult came back well after Lunch. New Zealand though improved after the Lunch session and they would not be too disappointed.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Updates IND vs NZ: India managed to get off to a good start courtesy, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. They put the loose balls away and were looking good as they raised a 50-run stand, before Sharma departed. Gill fell soon after and Pujara soon after Lunch. Since then Kohli and Rahane have looked solid and have managed to stay unbeaten till Stumps on Day 2. Overall, they will be happy with their effort.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Kohli-Rahane Solid; IND 146/3 vs NZ at The Rose Bowl

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score WTC Final LIVE: Well, it is Stumps on Day 2! This was coming with the Light not improving and the covers remaining firmly on. But whatever play we got, it was exciting to watch. One would feel that India have done well to see off the day with only 3 wickets lost. New Zealand did well too after a poor start and it was an engrossing day’s play. India managed to get off to a good start courtesy, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. They put the loose balls away and were looking good as they raised a 50-run stand, before Sharma departed. Gill fell soon after and Pujara soon after Lunch. Since then Kohli and Rahane have looked solid and have managed to stay unbeaten till Stumps on Day 2. Overall, they will be happy with their effort.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Fina: The two umpires came out and had a look at the conditions out in the middle and then went onto have a chat with the New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson. All signs point towards stumps but we still have to wait for the official confirmation.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ: Along with the pitch, the run-ups are also under covers. It looks grey out there with groundstaff anticipating some rain from the looks of it. A decision is coming soon as the umpires make their way out to assess the situation. Covers are still on and the light isn’t great.

  • 10:13 PM IST

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: Meanwhile, in the other contest – India women’s team chances of salvaging a draw have improved considerably in Bristol thanks to Sneh Rana’s brilliant fifty and Taniya Bhatia’s solid knock. India are close to securing a hard-earned draw against England Women in the historic one-off Test in Bristol.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Updates: Some more bad news coming our way. It has started to drizzle slightly as the covers are coming out into the middle. The chance of play resuming looks negative, but all we can do is hope that it stops soon and we can begin again. Stay tuned for more updates.