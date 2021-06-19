IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, Today Live cricket updates here. Here's the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Play stopped once again in Southampton because of the bad light and the players walk back to the field – captain Virat Kohli nears his fifty and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane looked solid for India against New Zealand on day 2 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Saturday. Trent Boult removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 8 as New Zealand dent India's charge on day 2. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 to hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)