IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, Today Live cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Play stopped once again in Southampton because of the bad light and the players walk back to the field – captain Virat Kohli nears his fifty and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane looked solid for India against New Zealand on day 2 of the WTC Final in Southampton on Saturday. Trent Boult removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 8 as New Zealand dent India’s charge on day 2. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 to hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Day 3 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC 2021 Final India vs New Zealand, June 20: Rain, Bad Light to Play Spoilsport at Hampshire Bowl

Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Covers Back on The Ground at The Rose Bowl!

  • 9:38 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ: Well, well. This looks to be the trend in the past hour as the light meter comes out from the umpire. Boos from the crowd as the players are sent off for bad light again. It has remained gloomy all day today. Another small passage of play where India have done well with Kohli inching towards his half-century. Ajinkya Rahane has also looked settled after struggling early on. India 146/3 in 64.4 overs vs New Zealand

  • 9:37 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final: MAIDEN FROM SOUTHEE! A back of a length ball, on leg, Ajinkya Rahane looks to nudge this to the leg side but misses and gets hit on the pad. Another appeal for LBW but there is nothing from the umpire. India 141/3 in 63 overs vs New Zealand
  • 9:08 PM IST

    50-Run Stand Comes up Between Kohli-Rahane

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ WTC Final: FOUR! Tim Southee drags his length back and bowls a short one around off, Ajinkya Rahane pulls this one through square leg for a boundary. 50-run stand also comes up between these Team India captain and vice-captain. India 139/3 vs New Zealand at The Rose Bowl

  • 9:02 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ: We are back! The light has become better and the players are coming back onto the field. We are all set to resume now. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane come out now. Kyle Jamieson to complete his over now.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score and Updates: The covers have also come on as they might be expecting it to rain. Stay tuned for further updates. We hate to be the bearer of bad news as the square covers have also been brought on and that is not a positive sign. It does not look good folks but we can be hopeful. Stay tuned for further updates.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Bad Light Stops Play in Southampton

  • 8:36 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score: Players are off for bad light once more. There is a light meter check from the umpire and the on-field officials deem that the light is not enough for play to continue here. The players from both the teams walk back now to the pavilion. IND 134/3 in 58.4 overs vs NZ

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Support for Team India in Southampton