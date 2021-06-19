IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE WTC Final Day 2 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Southampton: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, India vs New Zealand Live Match Score 2021, Today Live cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Bad light stops play in Southampton as early Tea is taken – India 120/3 vs New Zealand on day 2 of WTC Final on Saturday. Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane are battling New Zealand pacers with aplomb as India cross the 100-mark in the all-important WTC Final at The Rose Bowl. Trent Boult removes Cheteshwar Pujara for 8 as New Zealand dent India’s charge on day 2. Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner picked up the big wickets of India openers – Rohit Sharma for 34 and Shubman Gill – 28 to hurt India. Earlier, Kane Williamson wins Toss as New Zealand elect to field against Virat Kohli-led India in the WTC Final. The eagerly-awaited opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was rained out on Friday, which is set to bring the reserve day into the equation. As per ICC playing conditions guidelines for the WTC final, if required the reserve sixth day can now come into effect with six hours of play lost on Day 1 itself. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WTC Final: New Zealand Will Have Advantage - VVS Laxman After Virat Kohli Loses Toss

  • 8:20 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final LIVE: Looks like the light has improved and the players are coming out into the middle. The Kiwi players are in a huddle, before they spread out on the field. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stride out too. Tim Southee to complete his over.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score India vs New Zealand: Looks like we have a bit of a delay here. It was rain, that played spoilsport and this time, bad light has come to the fore. It looks like we will have to wait some more for the third session to get underway. The umpires have a chat with Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson to inform them about the same too. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Bad light delays start pose-tea session!

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Live IND vs NZ WTC Final Updates: New Zealand were on fire, coming out, after the first session, but the last hour has seen the Indian batters carve a name for themselves and come back slightly and score runs freely. Colin de Grandhomme has bowled well and has not let any batter dominate him, even though he is not a frontline bowler. All the other bowlers have made the ball talk and have asked questions of the Indian batters. Now, with the final session looming, both the teams will be looking to end the day on a good note. Will India bat along strongly and will Kohli lead them ahead? Or will Williamson’s bowlers steam through India’s batting? All the answers in the third session, which should get underway shortly.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates WTC Final: This session has been a tale of two sides – as the first hour belonged to the side bowling and the other side of the half belonged to the Indian contingent. Pujara and Kohli were going along at a very slow rate and were not finding runs quickly. Boult came in and struck to get rid of India’s wall in recent years and Pujara had to take the long walk back to the hut. Kohli and Rahane also were scoring at a slower pace, but they were picking up the pace and even crossed the 100-run mark. It was then that the bad light came into play and Tea had to be taken slightly earlier.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Bad Light Forces Early Tea

  • 7:48 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Cricket Score: Bad light stops play and early TEA has been taken. The umpires think that the light has gone pretty dark. They have a look at the light and decide that they can take an early tea here. India 120/3 in 55.3 overs vs New Zealand

  • 7:37 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score Online IND vs NZ: FOUR! After a long time, there is a boundary for India. Short of a good length on off, Ajinkya Rahane cuts it wide off the point fielder for a boundary. That shall give him some confidence. India 112/3 in 53 overs vs New Zealand

  • 7:30 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score and Updates: 1 run in the last 12 balls! Around off from Tim Southee, good length delivery, Kohli uses his wrists and clips this through mid-wicket. Retains the strike for the next over with a single. India 107/3 in 52 overs vs New Zealand

  • 7:23 PM IST

