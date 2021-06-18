IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today WTC Final Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, WTC final Live Score, New Zealand vs India Live Match Score Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. BCCI’s Latest Update – Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Virat Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Kane Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship final starting here on Friday. For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. For Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, a trophy-less cabinet doesn’t do justice to the champion performer that he has been for a decade. Kohli needs a global triumph. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Hope For Virat Kohli's Sake India Lose Toss Against New Zealand in WTC Final: Sanjay Manjrekar

Live Updates

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Virat Kohli to Official Broadcaster – Star Sports: “We are so delighted that we are in the final, we feel we have earned our place and belong where we are. We are happy some spectators are going to watch, which is justice for something of this magnitude, because a big final without spectators would have been anticlimactic. It’s not the final frontier, it’s just another feather to add to our hat that we have created as a Test team. It’s a culmination of the toil over the last 4-5 years. We have identified these players, and condensed it down, and for me as a captain and for us as a team, it’s not just good cricket over 6 months, but over the last 5 years. This is just a game that has a bit more value added to it, but every Test has had the same value over the last few years which is why we’re ranked highly. Test cricket tests your grit and your resolve. You have to wake up and have belief and determination to turn up and turn things around every day of the Test, how to come back from a tough situation and hang in there. It’s a metaphor for life.”

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Wishes from the Top Boss!

  • 2:49 PM IST

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Heartbreak for fans around the world!

  • 2:41 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Not good news for cricket fans at the moment. It’s pouring down at Southampton. However, we do have a reserve day – June 23, but also remember, that in case of a no-result, the World Test Championship mace will be shared. But it’s far too early to speculate right now. But going by what we see, it certainly is looking grim for cricket down at The Rose Bowl.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    The Wait is Over

  • 2:33 PM IST

    Heavy Downpour in Southampton

  • 2:32 PM IST

  • 2:23 PM IST

  • 2:18 PM IST

