IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today WTC Final Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, WTC final Live Score, New Zealand vs India Live Match Score Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Early lunch taken in Southampton as rain continues to play spoilsport in the ICC WTC Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have to wait a little longer before they could resume their historic Test battle at The Rose Bowl. BCCI’s Update – Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural WTC. For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - VIDEO: Virat Kohli Giving Throwdowns, Batting Tips to Rohit Sharma Ahead of WTC Final is Unmissable

Also Read - Revealed: Why Harsha Bhogle Did Not Join WTC Final Commentary Team
Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: Michael Vaughan Claims India Saved by Weather on Day 1 in Southampton

Live Updates

  • 6:07 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Well, well, well – It has STOPPED RAINING in SOUTHAMPTON! The work has been started by the ground staff to prepare the pitch and the ground for play. However, we are still a long way away from the TOSS – Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    And The Wait Continues

  • 5:15 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score and Updates: It’s raining AGAIN. Please scratch our old update. EARLY LUNCH TAKEN in SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 5:00 PM IST

    People ‘behind the mic’ during WTC final

  • 4:59 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ Test: Some much needed good news – it has stopped raining at Southampton. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done for us to get any play in the 2nd session of day one of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. But this is certainly a tiny ray of hope.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Young fans wishing their favourite stars!

  • 4:24 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: England boast one of the best drainage facilities in the world, they will only work on the condition that the downpour ends. However, that’s simply not happening at the moment. There are some glum fans at the stadium who are staring into the heavens in agony.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Tough day for players and fans!

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: More bad news from Southampton! It is pouring down heavily at The Rose Bowl. Hardly anything visible. Not looking good for the day. “Even the super-sopper has had enough of this,” says Nasser Hussain on air.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ: As rain continues to play spoilsport, social media users continue to show their creativity and request the ‘Weather Gods’ for some sunshine in a unique way. Best Memes on WTC FINAL – IND vs NZ