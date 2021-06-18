IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today WTC Final Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, WTC final Live Score, New Zealand vs India Live Match Score Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Heavy rain has delayed the start of the ICC WTC Final in Southampton Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have to wait a little longer before they could resume their historic Test battle at The Rose Bowl. . BCCI’s Latest Update – Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship. For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WTC Final: For us, It's Not 'The Final Frontier', Says Virat Kohli