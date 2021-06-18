IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today WTC Final Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, WTC final Live Score, New Zealand vs India Live Match Score Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. Heavy rain has delayed the start of the ICC WTC Final in Southampton Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have to wait a little longer before they could resume their historic Test battle at The Rose Bowl. . BCCI’s Latest Update – Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural World Test Championship. For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - WTC Final: For us, It's Not 'The Final Frontier', Says Virat Kohli

Live Updates

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Young fans wishing their favourite stars!

  • 4:24 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and Updates: England boast one of the best drainage facilities in the world, they will only work on the condition that the downpour ends. However, that’s simply not happening at the moment. There are some glum fans at the stadium who are staring into the heavens in agony.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    Tough day for players and fans!

  • 4:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ: More bad news from Southampton! It is pouring down heavily at The Rose Bowl. Hardly anything visible. Not looking good for the day. “Even the super-sopper has had enough of this,” says Nasser Hussain on air.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ: As rain continues to play spoilsport, social media users continue to show their creativity and request the ‘Weather Gods’ for some sunshine in a unique way. Best Memes on WTC FINAL – IND vs NZ

  • 3:36 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score WTC Final Test: Latest update From Southampton – Currently it’s not quite pouring, but rain is persistent. The picture looks grim at the moment but we all can hope that the weather Gods decide to do away with rain and bless us all with some sunshine. Much needed! Hope is a good thing. Maybe the best of things. And no good thing ever dies. We’ve waited a century and a half.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    The Silverware – IND and NZ playing for!

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Virat Kohli to Official Broadcaster – Star Sports: “We are so delighted that we are in the final, we feel we have earned our place and belong where we are. We are happy some spectators are going to watch, which is justice for something of this magnitude because a big final without spectators would have been anticlimactic. It’s not the final frontier, it’s just another feather to add to our hat that we have created as a Test team. It’s a culmination of the toil over the last 4-5 years. We have identified these players and condensed it down, and for me as a captain and for us as a team, it’s not just good cricket over 6 months, but over the last 5 years. This is just a game that has a bit more value-added to it, but every Test has had the same value over the last few years which is why we’re ranked highly. Test cricket tests your grit and your resolve. You have to wake up and have belief and determination to turn up and turn things around every day of the Test, how to come back from a tough situation and hang in there. It’s a metaphor for life.”

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Wishes from the Top Boss!

  • 2:49 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ Test: For Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, a trophy-less cabinet doesn’t do justice to the champion performer that he has been for a decade. Lest one forgets, he has been a fine leader in his own right even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni may forever remain a sentimental favourite. Kohli needs a global triumph. Every captain needs it but perhaps the Indian captain wants it more.