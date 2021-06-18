IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE Today WTC Final Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final from The Rose Bowl, Southampton. See the latest India vs New Zealand Live Score Today, WTC final Live Score, New Zealand vs India Live Match Score Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of the WTC Final between IND vs NZ from Southampton here. See the latest IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score, IND vs NZ WTC Final Live cricket updates here. BCCI’s UPDATE – Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to persistent rain. 10.30 AM local time – 3 PM IST start tomorrow in Southampton. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have to wait a little longer before they could resume their historic Test battle at The Rose Bowl. BCCI’s Update – Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. Kohli carries the expectations of a billion while cricket romantics will pin their hopes on Williamson when India and New Zealand engage in a battle to create a lasting legacy in pristine whites in the inaugural WTC. For the connoisseurs of the glorious game, Test cricket is the ultimate format and despite its aura, the 144-year-old history needed a facelift along with a context which the World Test Championship provided despite various bottlenecks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Check India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score and WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming Online and India vs New Zealand Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Southampton Weather Forecast June 18, Friday, WTC Final - India vs New Zealand: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport on Day 1 at Ageas Bowl

Also Read - IND vs NZ WTC Final: Play Abandoned Due to Rain on Day 1 in Southampton
Also Read - Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC Final India vs New Zealand, June 19: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Ageas Bowl Again

Live Updates

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IND vs NZ WTC Final: BCCI’s UPDATE – Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to persistent rain. 10.30 AM local time – 3 PM IST start tomorrow in Southampton! The inevitable has happened. The opening act of the greatest Test match there ever was, has ended after an extended farce.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Big relief for cricket fans around the world!

  • 6:43 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score and Updates IND vs NZ: More good news from Southampton! An official inspection at 7:30 PM IST! Players and the umpires are taking a last stroll across the field, which can only mean good things. However, it will be difficult to get any play in the second session. We might see Toss shortly.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Cricket Score Online: Rain stopped in Southampton! The Rose Bowl looks the driest it has all day. It’s not sunny but the players are having a nice stroll around the park to inspect the playing conditions. Keeping our fingers crossed, we could get some cricket in today. Hoping for the best.

  • 6:36 PM IST

    Making of a Test Cricketer

  • 6:07 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand Live Score Online WTC Final: Well, well, well – It has STOPPED RAINING in SOUTHAMPTON! The work has been started by the ground staff to prepare the pitch and the ground for play. However, we are still a long way away from the TOSS – Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    And The Wait Continues

  • 5:15 PM IST

    India vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score and Updates: It’s raining AGAIN. Please scratch our old update. EARLY LUNCH TAKEN in SOUTHAMPTON!

  • 5:00 PM IST

    People ‘behind the mic’ during WTC final

  • 4:59 PM IST

    WTC Final Live Score IND vs NZ Test: Some much needed good news – it has stopped raining at Southampton. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done for us to get any play in the 2nd session of day one of the WTC Final between India and New Zealand. But this is certainly a tiny ray of hope.