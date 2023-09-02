By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rain Stops; Truncated Match on CARDS
Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.
LIVE UPDATES | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023
It’s raining heavily in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International cricket stadium. Covers are on but yes Sri Lanka’s drainage system is very good so after rain, it will just take little time to start. Well, we could be in for a truncated game tonight. Not ideal, but that is how it is going to be.
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO
Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
