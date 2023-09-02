Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Opts to Bat – Check PLAYING XI
live

LIVE Updates – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Opts to Bat – Check PLAYING XI

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE scores and Updates from Pallekele. September 2, Saturday. Ind vs Pak LIVE Streaming online.

Updated: September 2, 2023 2:56 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan vs India, 3rd Match, Group A - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE UPDATES | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023

So yes, we are all ready and cannot wait for the epic India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 battle to start. The much-awaited match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket stadium on September 2, Saturday. The bad news is that there are forecasts of rain and that could play spoilsport. It is expected to be a cracker as both sides are loaded with big names.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Match INFO

Match: PAK vs IND, 3rd Match, Group A, Asia Cup, 2023
Date: Saturday, September 02, 2023
Time: 1:00 PM
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Follow fastest LIVE updates here.

Live Updates

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Both teams are out on the ground for “The National Anthem”. Stay tuned for this rivalry between India vs Pakistan, stay with us on this space India.com.

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: We are all ready for the national anthems of the respective teams here. It is an emotional moment for the fans at the venue.

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:52 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: It would be interesting to know why was Mohammed Shami dropped from playing XI, is it to try Shardul Thakur or to give batting more stength.

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Mohammed Shami is not in the playing XI as all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been picked up in the playing XI, it would be interesting to watch out.

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:44 PM IST

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:43 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live: Shreyas Iyer feels very good as he is back into the squad and it would be interesting to watch the fitness of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Live:

    The team winning the toss wanted to bat first, reckons Ravi Shastri. This pitch has more grass than the previous one, the pitch that was used during Pakistan vs Nepal. This track looks slow and bounce can be on the lower side. The ball might grip early on, you might see spin. A score of 260-270 can be challenging on this wicket.
  • Sep 2, 2023 2:40 PM IST

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 2, 2023 2:37 PM IST

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

