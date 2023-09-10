Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Intervenes, Play Halted
LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 10, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

KL Rahul

17* (28) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

8 (16) 0x4, 0x6

Shadab Khan

(6.1-1-45-1)*

Haris Rauf

(5-0-27-0)
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Almost half of the overs are done and India is currently in a good position, Kohli has a great record in Colombo, and the former India captain will look to repeat the same against Pakistan today.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There is still rain in the ground and groundsmen are still on the ground if rain stopped then the play will begin in hardly 30 minutes.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Earlier as well we witnessed that Pakistan made a comeback after rain as they got rid of India captain Rohit Sharma, they will look to repeat the things again. Pakistan’s pacers are undoubtedly best and the way Rohit and Gill started it seemed like both the batters are confident and this will be a good thing for India in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:06 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Groundsmen are still on the ground to fill the patches of the ground. KL Rahul was in lethal form, this is a great thing for team India.

    IND 147/2 (24.1)

  • Sep 10, 2023 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The water is inside the ground and it seems like the match will likely to postponed to reserve day. There are many watery patches inside the ground.

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: It seems like this rain will take a lot of time to stop, This is not a passing shower, this is a storm.

    IND 147/2 (24.1)

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The weather is getting really bad in Colombo, and what a sweet gesture from Fakhar Zaman as he is helping the groundsmen with covers.

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: KL Rahul is looking in great form and rain stops the play, covers are on as rain stops play.

  • Sep 10, 2023 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: 24 overs are done and Shadab is bowling really well, Seems like KL has finally gotten his rhythm back. KL Rahul is playing in style and has completed his 2000 runs.
    IND 146/2 (24)

