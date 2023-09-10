Top Recommended Stories

  IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Rohit-Gill Steady; Afridi Leaves Field With Injured FINGER
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Rohit-Gill Steady; Afridi Leaves Field With Injured FINGER

LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 10, 2023 3:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Shubman Gill

46* (33) 10x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

19 (31) 3x4, 1x6

Faheem Ashraf

(2.4-0-13-0)*

Naseem Shah

(5-1-23-0)
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:48 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Faheem again comes to bowl the 11th over Shubman Gill is facing the speedster.

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: That’s the end of the 10th over and Rohit Sharma again slammed boundaries on Naseem Shah. Eight runs from the over. The stand has crossed 50 runs mark.
    IND 61/0 (10)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:42 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Shubman Gill is on fire playing a hard-hitting knock to remove the pressure from Rohit Sharman and the India captain is taking time six runs from the over.

    IND 53/0 (9)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:37 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: One more lifeline for Shubman Gill, eight runs from the over. Gill is playing on 35 runs and Rohit Sharma has scored 10 runs.
    IND 47/0 (8)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:33 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: That was a good over for Pakistan as Faheem just gave one run, seems like the pacers had made a comeback.
    IND 38/0 (7)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: And we had a change in the bowling as Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Shah Afridi went back to the dressing room. Pakistan is desperate for the wicket.

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:28 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Pakistan pacers are really working hard to get an early breakthrough, good over for Pakistan as Naseem just bowled a maiden. Seems like the pacers are getting into rhythm.

    IND 37/0 (6)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:24 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: It seems like the batters are set now and the stand has crossed the 30-run mark so far.

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:23 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Woah that was again a good over for India as the batters scored XX runs. Gill is looking very confident in the way he slammed boundaries on Shaheen Afridi. 12 runs from the over.
    IND 37/0 (5)

  • Sep 10, 2023 3:19 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Shaheen Shah Afridi started the fourth over with a wide..

