Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: No Rain; Groundstaff Take OVER
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: No Rain; Groundstaff Take OVER

LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 10, 2023 6:51 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

KL Rahul

17* (28) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

8 (16) 0x4, 0x6

Shadab Khan

(6.1-1-45-1)*

Haris Rauf

(5-0-27-0)
India vs Pakistan Live, Live India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Score, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Score, Asia Cup 2023 live score, IND vs PAK live Score, IND vs PAK Latest score, IND vs PAK Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Score, IND vs PAK Live News, IND vs PAK Score Updates, Kohli runs in IND vs PAK, Kohli for IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK free live, free live of IND vs PAK, free live India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, IND vs PAK Live Score Updates
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Trending Now

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Follow Live

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: What is the DLS target in case of a 20 over game? — “If it is a 20-over game then Pakistan’s target would be somewhere around 180.” says Kushal Shah and it looks like we could watch the live action soon, but still there is no news on the restart of the game.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Most of the covers are removed, but still there is damp surface on the mid-wicket side in which the ground staff are trying hard to remove the damp patch.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: If anyone needs a reminder, the priority will be to finish the game today. We have started losing overs now, and the cut-off time for a 20-over game is 10:36 pm today. In that case, India won’t bat again in this innings, and Pakistan will get a DLS revised target.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The cut-off time will take place by 12:00 AM at mid night. As per the reports due to ticking of time that place cut off time at mid night.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Almost he covers are removed from the ground it looks like the match can start today but the patches are left off on the ground as the Sri Lankan Ground Staff are working hard to remove the patches from the ground.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:31 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: As per the reports, the match will start losing overs if the rain doesn’t stop by 6:22 PM, and it has started losing. We are looking forward to have the match today between the arch-rivals.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: We have started losing overs now, as the time is ticking and it could be a 20 over match. There is also a probability that rain again take place.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Sri Lanka ground staff is working really hard to start the game today because if the game moves to reserve day then without any break India will face defending champions Sri Lanka and that will surely be tough for team India.

  • Sep 10, 2023 6:20 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>