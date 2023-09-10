Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Continues; Game Called-OFF
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Continues; Game Called-OFF

RESERVE DAY LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Reserve Day: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 10, 2023 9:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

KL Rahul

17* (28) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

8 (16) 0x4, 0x6

Shadab Khan

(6.1-1-45-1)*

Haris Rauf

(5-0-27-0)
India vs Pakistan Live, Live India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Score, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Score, Asia Cup 2023 live score, IND vs PAK live Score, IND vs PAK Latest score, IND vs PAK Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Score, IND vs PAK Live News, IND vs PAK Score Updates, Kohli runs in IND vs PAK, Kohli for IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK free live, free live of IND vs PAK, free live India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, IND vs PAK Live Score Updates
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Trending Now

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Follow Live

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:56 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There are high chances of rain tomorrow and as per the weather reports there are higher chances of rain tomorrow and the game will most likely to be delayed or end with no result. Team India was looking great today as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a good start to the side and KL Rahul was looking in great touch and it seems like the batter is back in confidence.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The game has been moved to the reserve day, The game has been called off due to rain and a wet outfield. The game will start tomorrow at 3 PM IST. That was a sad day for fans as they were expecting good cricket between the two arch-rivals tonight. India will resume to 147/2 tomorrow and there will be a fifty-over clash.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:42 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:38 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There is wind on the ground and that might be a passing shower on the ground and the game will likely begin in a while.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The covers are back on as it started raining again at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Now there are very less chances of a game for today. Fans are looking pretty sad in the stands.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The inspection is underway again and it seems like the game will begin in the next 30 minutes.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:23 PM IST

    Umpires, Chris Gaffaney and Ruchira Palliyaguruge on pitch inspection: We have got two main issues, near square leg and point, they are quiet wet and soft. The foundation of the ground there is too soft and dangerous for the players. We are trying to dry it with fans and will have a look in another 10-12 minutes. We think we are trying our best as groundstaff, possible looking at 9pm start but we have to see how it goes. Ideally we want to get as many overs as we can for both sides, but we don’t know if it is 9pm or quarter to 9. Whatever the decision we make, if it is a 34-over game for a 9pm start and it starts to rain after play resumes then we start tomorrow with the same number of overs

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:22 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>