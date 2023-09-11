Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Kuldeep Yadav’s Double Strike Put India In Command

RESERVE DAY - India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match: Kuldeep Yadav's Double Strike Put India In Command. Pakistan will be missing Haris Rauf for the rest of the game as he pulled a muscle. Check LIVE Streaming DEETS.

Updated: September 11, 2023 10:31 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shadab Khan

2* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Iftikhar Ahmed

15 (24) 0x4, 0x6

Ravindra Jadeja

(3.2-0-19-0)*

Kuldeep Yadav

(5-0-11-2)
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

Live Cricket Score, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan resumed at 4.40 PM IST on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest. Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday’s marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 4 runs coming off it, Pakistan are now at 104/5. PAK 104/5 (25)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 25 overs gone, Pakistan have finally managed to touch 100 runs. PAK 100/5 (25)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav strikes again! Agha Salman departs and Pakistan have lost half their side. PAK 96/5 (24)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 9 runs coming from the over, Pakistan are now at 93/4. The run-rate is now close to 10. PAK 93/4 (23)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 22 gone, Pakistan are now at 84/4. PAK 84/4 (22)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: The physios are attending Salman and a band-aid has now been placed close to the eye. He has now finally gone for a helmet. He is fine and ready to go again.

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 21 overs gone, Pakistan are now at 83/4. PAK 83/4 (21)

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: NASTY BLOW TO Agha Salman!! He was not wearing a helmet and tried to sweep a fuller delivery from Jadeja, he completely misses the line and it hits right close to the eye. It could’ve been more dangerous and now he’s bleeding. Hope he is fine now.

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma introduces his second spinner in Ravindra Jadeja…

  • Sep 11, 2023 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 20 overs gone, Pakistan are all but out of contention and they are currently reeling at 79/4. PAK 79/4 (20)

