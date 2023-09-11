Home

Sports

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India Eye Early Wickets

live

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India Eye Early Wickets

RESERVE DAY - India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match: India Eye Early Wickets. Pakistan will be missing Haris Rauf for the rest of the game as he pulled a muscle. Check LIVE Streaming DEETS.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

Live Cricket Score, IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan resumed at 4.40 PM IST on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest. Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday’s marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES