LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: India Eye Early Wickets

RESERVE DAY - India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Match: India Eye Early Wickets. Pakistan will be missing Haris Rauf for the rest of the game as he pulled a muscle. Check LIVE Streaming DEETS.

Updated: September 11, 2023 7:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Imam-ul-Haq

8* (10) 1x4, 0x6

Fakhar Zaman

0 (8) 0x4, 0x6

Jasprit Bumrah

(2-0-9-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(1-0-6-0)
The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan resumed at 4.40 PM IST on Monday after rain delayed the start of the reserve day. Despite play starting one hour 40 minutes after the scheduled time, the game will remain 50 overs a side contest. Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday’s marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: 6 runs coming the second over, Pakistan are now at 11/0. PAK 11/0 (2)

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Next up is Mohammed Siraj for the Men in Blue…

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: First over done and dusted, Pakistan put up 5 runs on the board and Jasprit Bumrah is getting the early swing early on in the run-chase. India start on a positive note. PAK 5/0 (1)

  • Sep 11, 2023 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: We are back for the run-chase!! Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq open innings for Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball for India.

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Improvisation at its best. Virat Kohli gets cheeky for a four. Ohh its a NO BALL. Kohli gets another boundary. 350 comes up for India. He finishes the innings with a huge six. India finish at 356/2 in 50 overs

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Double trouble for Pakistan. After Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah also goes off the field holding his hand. Ravi Shastri says, “Hope its not a serious injury.” IND 338/2 (49)

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Hundred for Virat Kohli, his 47th in ODIs and 3rd against Pakistan. He also completes 13000 ODI runs. 200 hundred partnership also comes up between the two. IND 330/2 (48)

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: BANGGGG! Virat Kohli tonks Naseem Shah over long on. Into the nineties. Century for KL Rahul. What a comeback by the Indian batter. Rahul gets his 6th ODI ton, first against Pakistan.

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: 1000 runs in ODIs between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli as a pair. Rahul nears his first century against Pakistan. IND 307/2 (46)

  • Sep 11, 2023 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: KL Rahul enters nineties with a four off Faheem Ashraf. Misfield from Babar Azam though as India steel another single. Another four from Rahul in the over. 300 comes up for India. IND 300/2 (45)

