  LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Continues; Game Called-OFF
live

LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain Continues; Game Called-OFF

RESERVE DAY LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Reserve Day: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 10, 2023 11:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

KL Rahul

17* (28) 2x4, 0x6

Virat Kohli

8 (16) 0x4, 0x6

Shadab Khan

(6.1-1-45-1)*

Haris Rauf

(5-0-27-0)
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Follow Live

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Good night for now, please join us tomorrow at 7:00 AM IST for the build-up to the Reserve Day. For the unversed, the game starts from where it was called-off. It will be a full 50-overs contest. Hoping there would be sunshine tomorrow.

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain is set to continue tomorrow as well and that is not good news for fans who want to see the two teams battle it out.

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: It was dissappointing that we did not get a result today, the match was evenly poised when the skies opened up.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:56 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There are high chances of rain tomorrow and as per the weather reports there are higher chances of rain tomorrow and the game will most likely to be delayed or end with no result. Team India was looking great today as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a good start to the side and KL Rahul was looking in great touch and it seems like the batter is back in confidence.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The game has been moved to the reserve day, The game has been called off due to rain and a wet outfield. The game will start tomorrow at 3 PM IST. That was a sad day for fans as they were expecting good cricket between the two arch-rivals tonight. India will resume to 147/2 tomorrow and there will be a fifty-over clash.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:42 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:38 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There is wind on the ground and that might be a passing shower on the ground and the game will likely begin in a while.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The covers are back on as it started raining again at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Now there are very less chances of a game for today. Fans are looking pretty sad in the stands.

