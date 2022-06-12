India vs South Africa 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Updates

Cuttack: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India and South Africa are set to square off with each other in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series. IND vs SA 2nd T20I is set to take place on June 12 (Sunday) at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. During South Africa’s tour of India 2022, a total of 5 T20I games will take place. India is led by Rishabh Pant in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. South Africa is led by Temba Bavuma. In the IND vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa defeated India by 7 wickets. In IND vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Ishan Kishan gave a fabulous start to the team with his 76-run knock. Later, Shreyas Iyer added 36 while Rishabh Pant slammed 29. Hardik Pandya slammed a quickfire knock of 31 off 12 balls towards the end to take India to a mammoth total of 211-4. Later, South Africa lost opener Temba Bavuma cheaply for 10 runs. Dwane Pretorius slammed a quickfire knock of 29 off 13 balls. Quinton de Kock got out for 22. However, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took the responsibility for victory for the team. With unbeaten 75 and 64 by Dussen and Miller respectively, South Africa managed to chase the target by 7 wickets. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first. Chasing will be a good option for both teams. In the IND vs SA 1st T20I, we witnessed how South Africa managed to chase the target in the 2nd innings. South Africa also chose to bowl after winning the toss. hence, both the teams will go ahead with the strategy of bowling first if they win the toss.Also Read - IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Cuttack Weather Forecast Highlights: Toss Scheduled at 6:30 PM IST