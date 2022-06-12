India vs South Africa 2nd T20 LIVE Score and Updates

Cuttack: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. India and South Africa are set to square off with each other in the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series. IND vs SA 2nd T20I is set to take place on June 12 (Sunday) at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. During South Africa’s tour of India 2022, a total of 5 T20I games will take place. India is led by Rishabh Pant in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. South Africa is led by Temba Bavuma. In the IND vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa defeated India by 7 wickets. In IND vs SA 1st T20I, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Ishan Kishan gave a fabulous start to the team with his 76-run knock. Later, Shreyas Iyer added 36 while Rishabh Pant slammed 29. Hardik Pandya slammed a quickfire knock of 31 off 12 balls towards the end to take India to a mammoth total of 211-4. Later, South Africa lost opener Temba Bavuma cheaply for 10 runs. Dwane Pretorius slammed a quickfire knock of 29 off 13 balls. Quinton de Kock got out for 22. However, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took the responsibility for victory for the team. With unbeaten 75 and 64 by Dussen and Miller respectively, South Africa managed to chase the target by 7 wickets. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first. Chasing will be a good option for both teams. In the IND vs SA 1st T20I, we witnessed how South Africa managed to chase the target in the 2nd innings. South Africa also chose to bowl after winning the toss. hence, both the teams will go ahead with the strategy of bowling first if they win the toss.Also Read - IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Cuttack Weather Forecast Highlights: Toss Scheduled at 6:30 PM IST

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: PITCH REPORT | There have been only two T20I matches at Barabati Stadium so far, of which the average total is 113.75 with the highest total of 180 scored by India against Sri Lanka in 2017. South Africa won their only game on this ground in 2015 against India after bowling out the hosts for only 92 and chasing it in 17.2 overs. The wicket is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and bowl, unlike in the first game when it was dominated by the batters. The team winning the toss might have to bowl first.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: The focus will be on India’s Umran Malik as the Men in Blue fans await for his much anticipated international debut and the Cuttack match would be a perfect setting for him with the team down 1-0 in the series. Will he make his debut tonight ?

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: KEY PLAYERS | Rassie vand der Dussen: It was almost a question for everybody how and why did Rajasthan Royals bench Rassie for 13 out of the 16 games they played in the recently concluded IPL 2022. Rassie came out all guns blazing against the men in blue and struck an astonishing 75* off just 46 deliveries at a strike rate of 163.04 which denied India their world record of 13 consecutive wins in T20Is. If India wants to clinch this series, they will have to make sure that they make proper plans against him and contain him as much as they can.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: KEY PLAYERS | David Miller: “Killer Miller” as they say, has been batting like a dream and is in the form of his life. The left-hander who had a dream of an IPL season has carried his form forward and struck an unbeaten 64 off 31 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 206.45. Miller says that he has been around for a very long time now and he understands his game better and looks to finish many more battles for his team. The flamboyant Proteas batsman who was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022 was picked up by Gujarat Titans and he was extremely instrumental in leading them to a title victory.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: KEY PLAYERS | Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to make a mark in the series so far, having bowled only 2.1 overs in the first game. But the leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 with 27 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, with an economy rate of 7.75. He is expected to pick a few wickets on the tricky Cuttack surface against the Proteas.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: KEY PLAYERS | Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan, after a good run with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, scoring 418 runs at an average of 32.15 with three fifties, carried his form into the first T20I game against South Africa with a knock of 76 runs, which was the highest score in the game. He is expected to score more runs going forward with the kind of touch he is in.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: In the last 5 matches, the South Africans had the upper-hand winning 3 and losing twice.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: HEAD TO HEAD | India have played a total of 16 T20Is against South Africa with the Men in Blue leading 9-7 in the head to head statistics. The Proteas have won only once at the Barabati Stadium.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD | Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: INDIA SQUAD | Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.