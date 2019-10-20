



India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to our viewers on India.com. Sunday marks the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi and guess what, we have an early start. All because the game was stopped on Saturday almost two hours before the scheduled close of play due to bat light. Only six overs were bowled in the final session before the umpires decided that light wasn’t good enough. None the less, it did not stop India from once again showing their supremacy against South Africa and their attack.

Kagiso Rabada’s opening spell had India on the mat with Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli falling inside the first session. From 39/3, Rohit and Rahane got together to add an unbeaten 185-run partnership for the fourth wicket to ensure India did not lose another wicket with the opener starring with his 6th Test century and Rahane giving him company with a 21st fifty.

IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.