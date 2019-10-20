Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Rohit became the first India opener since Sunil Gavaskar to score more than two centuries in a Test series. Gavaskar had gone past hundred four times in his maiden Test series against West Indies in 1971. Incidentally, both Rohit and Gavaskar scored their hundreds as openers. In case you missed out on what transpired on Day 1 of the Ranchi Test, here’s our Report

  • 8:32 AM IST
    Along the way, Rohit smashed the record for the most sixes by a player in a series, going past West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer, who’d cleared the rope 15 times in Bangladesh last year. Rohit hit 13 sixes in the first Test in Vizag, and although he was dismissed cheaply in Pune, the opener roared back with four sixes (and counting), the fourth of which fetched him the record.
  • 8:31 AM IST

    Hello viewers! Welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi. As per the template, India had a field day on Day 1 with Rohit Sharma once again emerging as the star with a 3rd century of the series and his 6th overall. From 39/3, Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane (84*) bailed India out of trouble to add 185 runs for the fourth wicket to take the total to 224/3.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to our viewers on India.com. Sunday marks the second day of the third Test between India and South Africa in Ranchi and guess what, we have an early start. All because the game was stopped on Saturday almost two hours before the scheduled close of play due to bat light. Only six overs were bowled in the final session before the umpires decided that light wasn’t good enough. None the less, it did not stop India from once again showing their supremacy against South Africa and their attack.

Kagiso Rabada’s opening spell had India on the mat with Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli falling inside the first session. From 39/3, Rohit and Rahane got together to add an unbeaten 185-run partnership for the fourth wicket to ensure India did not lose another wicket with the opener starring with his 6th Test century and Rahane giving him company with a 21st fifty.

IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

There are 40 points on offer and a 3-0 series whitewash, both of which India would be targeting against the hapless visitors. Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the hapless visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling. The home team could not have asked for more from their top-order with Rohit Sharma showing why he is such an impact player as he feasted on the South African bowlers with twin hundreds in the first Test while opening for the first time.