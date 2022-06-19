India vs South Africa 5th LIVE SCORE TODAY, 5th T20IAlso Read - IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7 PM IST June 19, Sunday

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 5th T20I match between India and South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

UPDATES: Hosts Lose Early Wickets as Rain Stops Play Again at Chinnaswasmy. Ishan Kishan Perishes; Shreyas-Gaikwad Key For Hosts. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Open Innings For Hosts. Play to Begin at 7:50 PM IST With 19 Overs Game. Rain Has Stopped; Play to Begin Shortly. Rain Delays Play at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Proteas Win Toss, Opt to Field; Keshav Maharaj to Lead Visitors.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

PREVIEW: India won the fourth T20I by 82 runs to take the series to the decider. After South Africa won the first two games, India came back and won the next two and played some attacking brand of cricket. Both teams are chasing history heading into the fifth T20I. India have never lost a bilateral T20I series at home since 2019, while the South Africans have never lost a series in India since 2011 across formats. One of them will change come Sunday. India played with the same XI players in all four games. The management backed the players and they finally performed in the last two games. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were the heroes with the bat in the fourth game. Both notched up their highest T20I scores in that game. With the ball, Avesh Khan took career-best figures of 4/18 to help India draw level in the series. All the three players have strengthened their case for selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

