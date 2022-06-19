India vs South Africa 5th LIVE SCORE TODAY, 5th T20IAlso Read - IND vs SA 5th T20, Bengaluru Weather Updates: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

Bengaluru: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 5th T20I match between India and South Africa at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. India take on South Africa in the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday. India won the fourth T20I by 82 runs to take the series to the decider. After South Africa won the first two games, India came back and won the next two and played some attacking brand of cricket. Both teams are chasing history heading into the fifth T20I. India have never lost a bilateral T20I series at home since 2019, while the South Africans have never lost a series in India since 2011 across formats. One of them will change come Sunday. India played with the same XI players in all four games. The management backed the players and they finally performed in the last two games. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya were the heroes with the bat in the fourth game. Both notched up their highest T20I scores in that game. With the ball, Avesh Khan took career-best figures of 4/18 to help India draw level in the series. All the three players have strengthened their case for selection in India's T20 World Cup squad.

India vs South Africa, 5th T20I, Bengaluru Live

Live Updates

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Parnell.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Deepak Hooda.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: After losing the first two matches, the Men in Blue made an excellent comeback and thrashed the Proteas in the third and fourth matches comfortably. However, the home side cannot rest easy as South Africa has also played some excellent cricket in the series, and they will be desperate to come on top against India.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Score: After making an emphatic comeback in the series, India will take on the visitors South Africa in the fifth and final T20I match, to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on June 19 (Sunday). The series is evenly poised on 2-2 and both teams will want to win the final match and grab the trophy.

  • 5:02 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 5th T20I Match Between India and South Africa !