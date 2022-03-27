Live India vs South Africa Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 28 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and South Africa Women at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Christchurch: India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition.

Live Updates

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: The game is going down to the wire. South Africa are still in it but India may be have their noses in front at this point of time. LIVE | SA-W: 206/4 in 41 overs

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Marizanne Kapp is there and she holds the key. She has been in these situations in the past. India need to keep taking wickets. Harmanpreet has been the star for India. LIVE | SA-W: 194/4 in 39 overs

  • 12:55 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: The Golden arm of Harmanpreet strikes again! Initially, when the umpire turned it down – it looked not out. But the, India took the review and the replay showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. Big wicket for India! Sane Luus is OUT… LIVE | SA-W: 183/4 in 36 overs

  • 12:48 PM IST

    One has to admit Mithali has been good as a captain, She started with Deepti which turned out to be a good move and has done whatever best that could have been done. Now, the game is in the balance and the last 10 overs could be gamchanging.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    South Africa need 98 off 90 balls. The best thing is the two new batters are continuously rotating the strike.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    The two wickets has given India a new lease of life. South Africa were cruising with Wolvaardt and Goodall in the middle. Harmanpreet has been the star for India with the bat, ball and in the field. She has been a standout performer in the game. SA-W Need 108 off 102 balls

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: With the dew taking full effect, the ground has become a skating board. Everybody is slipping, tumbling and falling. Whatever it be, the ball is spinning. India need to continue taking wickets to keep the pressure on South Africa. LIVE | SA-W: 162/3 in 32 overs

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: The ball is turning and so is the game. Harmanpreet Kaur gets the dangerous Wolvaardt to get India right back in it. The match has certainly turned on its head with two new batters in the middle. LIVE | SA-W: 147/3 in 29 overs

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Gayakwad strikes. Much needed breakthrough for India. Goodall departs one shy of a fifty. Wolvaardt holds the key in 275 chase. LIVE | SA-W: 139/2 in 27 overs

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: With the dew coming in, the situation is slipping out of India’s grasp. India need a couple of wickets to pull things back. LIVE | SA-W: 136/1 in 26 overs