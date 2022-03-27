Live India vs South Africa Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 28 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and South Africa Women at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Christchurch: India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition.

Live Updates

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: Thanks to fifties from Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj, India has posted 274/7 in 50 overs against South Africa. Mithali and Co would feel they are 10-15 runs short after the start they got from their openers. Now, without Jhulan Goswami it would be interesting to see if India can defend 274. SA Need 275 to Win

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: Back to back DRS’ taken by Sneh Rana. She got a reprieve after the replay showed no knick on both occasion. Harman should look to play all six balls of the last over. LIVE | Ind-W: 269/6 in 49 overs

  • 9:47 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: And all it has taken is two balls for Harmanpreet to get her mojo back. A couple of boundaries – one backward of point and the other – down the ground. LIVE | Ind-W: 266/5 in 48 overs

  • 9:41 AM IST

    Harmanpreet is struggling to find her timing. That is because South African bowlers are continuously changing the pace of the ball.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: Vastrakar perishes and that means Harmanpreet would be key to India getting 280. Richa Ghosh joins Harman as India look for a big total. LIVE | Ind-W: 246/5 in 46 overs

  • 9:30 AM IST

    This is the first time in five World Cups that Jhulan Goswami is missing a game. She is not playing due to a side strain.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: May be not 300, but 285+ looks very much on the cards with the hitters that follow. Harmanpreet would still be the key for India. LIVE | Ind-W: 240/4 in 44 overs

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: In a bid to get quick runs, Mithali tried to go aerial but did not get the distance and has been caught. He departs for a well-made 68 and that brings Pooja Vastrakar.

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: The intent has been totally there today, something that was missing against New Zealand. India could also get past 300 if they get a couple of good overs. LIVE | Ind-W: 229/3 in 42 overs

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: India have a platform to launch from. You could see Harmanpreet tee off soon, Mithali has already shifted gears.