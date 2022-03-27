Live India vs South Africa Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 28 of the ICC Women’s world cup 2022 between India Women and South Africa Women at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.Also Read - India Women vs South Africa Women Live Cricket Streaming Women’s World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Christchurch: India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Also Read - IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs South Africa Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 6:30 AM IST Mar 27 Sun

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. Also Read - Indian Star Smriti Mandhana Hit on Head in World Cup Warm-Up Game

Live Updates

  • 11:28 AM IST

    50 for Laura Wolvaardt. She just keeps going. What a tournament she is having.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Wolvaardt and Goodall keeping South Africa firmly in the 275 chase.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Sloppy fielding is allowing the South Africans to rotate strike and pile on the pressure. The left-right combination is frustrating India. Jhulan is being missed. LIVE | SA-W: 77/1 in 14.3 overs

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Wolvaardt, Goodall control the 275 chase after the early wicket of Lee. India need a wicket more than ever now. This game has all the makings of going down to the wire. LIVE | SA-W: 67/1 in 12 overs

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Finally a bowling change. Sneh Rana replaces Deepti. She would look to keep things tight after the expensive last over. Wolvaardt is working the ball around with absolute ease. She is the big wicket. LIVE | SA-W: 46/1 in 10 overs

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score: Despite no Jhulan, Deepti has kept things tight. India would like to cut down the boundaries and make the South Africans work hard for their runs. This is a good total that India have set. Wolvaardt would be the key for South Africa. LIVE | SA-W: 43/1 in 9 overs

  • 10:50 AM IST

    India are cock-a-hoop with the wicket!

  • 10:49 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: A splendid one-handed pick up and throw from Harmanpreet gives India its first wicket. The direct hit found Lizelle Lee short of her ground. India on top at this stage. LIVE | SA-W: 14/1 in 5 overs

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: With the pressure building, Lee picks up a boundary to release it. Meghna should focus on keeping things tight. Mithali should hope pressure will lead to wickets. LIVE | SA-W: 7/0 in 3 overs

  • 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SA Score, Women’s CWC 2022: Tight start from India. It is strange not to see Jhulan with the new ball but Mithali has to make do with what she has. A wicket or two early on would be good. LIVE | SA-W: 2/0 in 2 overs